PAOK Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Heavy Security At Toumba Stadium Due To Israel Protests

Pro-Palestinian protesters, most of them PAOK fans, hold a banner that reads "PAOK is the child of refugees. No to displacement and genocide" as they gather ahead of a Europa League soccer match between PAOK and Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv in the port city of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos

