PAOK Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Heavy Security At Toumba Stadium Due To Israel Protests

Authorities deployed extensive security at Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki
Protests erupted against Israeli clubs participating in European football
120 Israeli fans attended the UEFA Europa League match against PAOK
Police conducted a large-scale security operation outside the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki on Wednesday, September 24. This extensive deployment occurred ahead of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv’s UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match against Greek team PAOK.
Earlier, activists in Thessaloniki staged protests demanding that European football bodies exclude Israeli clubs from competitions, citing the mass casualties from the conflict in Gaza. Officers ensured a significant police presence throughout the event.
Security Measures At Toumba Stadium
The authorities implemented extensive security protocols for the football fixture. Around 120 Israeli fans travelled to Greece for the match; police cordons directed these supporters before their entry into the 28,000-seat Toumba stadium.
Officers from a special forces unit escorted the Maccabi team bus to the venue, while bomb squad sniffer dogs meticulously inspected the designated areas for potential security threats.
During earlier protests in Thessaloniki, activists demanded the exclusion of Israeli clubs from European competitions. Demonstrators escalated their actions by climbing scaffolding on a building complex housing the US consulate.
From this vantage point, they unfurled a large banner prominently displaying the word "Genocide" in English. Police subsequently detained several protesters at the scene.
UN Experts Urge Football Ban For Israel
These demonstrations coincided with an opinion from a panel of United Nations-appointed experts, who recommended on Tuesday that Israel be banned from international football. They pointed to the "unfolding genocide" in Gaza as the primary justification for their stance. The group of eight human rights experts emphasised that sports must not disregard serious violations.
In a press release, the experts stated unequivocally: "Sports must reject the perception that it is business as usual." They further explained, "Sporting bodies must not turn a blind eye to grave human rights violations, especially when their platforms are used to normalise injustices."
The experts highlighted that football’s governing bodies, including UEFA and FIFA, are bound by the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.
(With AP Inputs)