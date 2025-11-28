Rangers 1-1 Braga, UEFA Europa League: 10-Man Visitors Hit Back To Deny Gers First European Win

James Tavernier’s penalty gave Rangers the lead, but Braga – reduced to ten after Rodrigo Zalazar’s dismissal – salvaged a 1-1 draw through Gabri Martinez, with Jack Butland’s late stops preserving the hosts’ first UEFA Europa League point of the season

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rangers vs Braga match report UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday 5
Braga's goalscorer Gabri Martinez celebrates during the UEFA Europa League match against Rangers on November 27, 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rangers manage 1-1 draw against Braga in UEFA Europa League at Ibrox

  • Tavernier scores from the spot after VAR handball; Zalazar sent off for confrontation

  • Martinez punishes poor clearance to equalise before Butland saves Rangers late on

Gabri Martinez denied Rangers their first win in the Europa League this season by earning 10-man Braga a 1-1 draw at Ibrox.

James Tavernier had put Rangers 1-0 up, but Braga responded well to Rodrigo Zalazar's sending-off to salvage a point.

Jack Butland was twice called into action to deny Ricardo Horta early on, getting fingertips to his first, low attempt, before rushing off his line to smother the second moments later.

Rangers rode out the early pressure and got their breakthrough after Fran Navarro was penalised for a handball at the end of the first half. Tavernier caught Lukas Hornicek out with a stuttering run-up to pick out the bottom-right corner.

Djeidi Gassama saw a drilled effort pushed away by Hornicek just before the hour, when Rangers were given an extra boost as Zalazar received a straight red card for putting his head in towards Nicolas Raskin.

However, it was Braga who had the final say as an unmarked Martinez latched onto Nasser Djiga's poor attempted clearance and fired into the bottom-left corner 69 minutes in.

Related Content
Related Content

Butland then denied Amine El Ouazzani and Victor Gomez in the 90th and 91st minutes to secure a first point of the European campaign for Rangers, who also saw Mohamed Diomande sent off for a second bookable offence in the 95th minute.

Data Debrief: Chance goes begging for Rangers

Rangers no longer prop up the table in the Europa League, but Danny Rohl will feel they should have walked away with more. 

The hosts had 12 attempts, but only generated 1.63 expected goals (xG), with much of that coming from Tavernier's penalty.

Half of those Rangers attempts came after Braga's red card and goal, but Carlos Vicens' side still showed the bigger threat, finishing with 1.7 xG, and had three shots on target after the break, one fewer than their opponents, despite their numerical disadvantage.

They did, however, stop the rot, having lost each of their previous seven European matches going into Thursday, and did not extend their worst-ever losing run.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey Among Top 10 Most Expensive Buys

  2. WPL 2026 Dates: Fourth Edition To Be Played In Navi Mumbai, Vadodara From January 9 to February 5

  3. Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For INR 3.20 Crore After Intense WPL Auction Battle

  4. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

  5. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Delhi Weather Update: Temperatures Dip as Pollution Curbs Eased Amid AQI Improvement

  4. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  5. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  4. Sri Lanka Floods: Landslides Kill At Least 31 as Rains Intensify

  5. Washington Shooter Identified As Afghan Immigrant, Trump Blames Biden

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay