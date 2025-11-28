Rangers 1-1 Braga, UEFA Europa League: 10-Man Visitors Hit Back To Deny Gers First European Win

Rangers manage 1-1 draw against Braga in UEFA Europa League at Ibrox
Tavernier scores from the spot after VAR handball; Zalazar sent off for confrontation
Martinez punishes poor clearance to equalise before Butland saves Rangers late on
Gabri Martinez denied Rangers their first win in the Europa League this season by earning 10-man Braga a 1-1 draw at Ibrox.
James Tavernier had put Rangers 1-0 up, but Braga responded well to Rodrigo Zalazar's sending-off to salvage a point.
Jack Butland was twice called into action to deny Ricardo Horta early on, getting fingertips to his first, low attempt, before rushing off his line to smother the second moments later.
Rangers rode out the early pressure and got their breakthrough after Fran Navarro was penalised for a handball at the end of the first half. Tavernier caught Lukas Hornicek out with a stuttering run-up to pick out the bottom-right corner.
Djeidi Gassama saw a drilled effort pushed away by Hornicek just before the hour, when Rangers were given an extra boost as Zalazar received a straight red card for putting his head in towards Nicolas Raskin.
However, it was Braga who had the final say as an unmarked Martinez latched onto Nasser Djiga's poor attempted clearance and fired into the bottom-left corner 69 minutes in.
Butland then denied Amine El Ouazzani and Victor Gomez in the 90th and 91st minutes to secure a first point of the European campaign for Rangers, who also saw Mohamed Diomande sent off for a second bookable offence in the 95th minute.
Data Debrief: Chance goes begging for Rangers
Rangers no longer prop up the table in the Europa League, but Danny Rohl will feel they should have walked away with more.
The hosts had 12 attempts, but only generated 1.63 expected goals (xG), with much of that coming from Tavernier's penalty.
Half of those Rangers attempts came after Braga's red card and goal, but Carlos Vicens' side still showed the bigger threat, finishing with 1.7 xG, and had three shots on target after the break, one fewer than their opponents, despite their numerical disadvantage.
They did, however, stop the rot, having lost each of their previous seven European matches going into Thursday, and did not extend their worst-ever losing run.