Italy Vs Israel LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Kick-Off Soon; Azzurri Look To Seal Berth

Italy players attend a training session ahead of Tuesday's World Cup 2026, Group I qualifying soccer match between Italy and Israel at the Bruseschi training center in Udine, Italy, Monday, Oct.13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group I matchday 8 fixture between Italy and Israel at the Stadio Friuli in Udine on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Italy, second in the group with 12 points, need just a draw to confirm their place in the World Cup playoffs. New coach Gennaro Gattuso will hope that his side can channel the same form they showed during the reverse fixture in September, where Italy won a nine-goal thriller in Hungary. Follow the live scores and match updates from the Italy vs Israel clash right here.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Oct 2025, 11:55:24 pm IST Italy vs Israel LIVE Score: Udine On High Alert Snipers were on the roof of the Israel team hotel in Udine and the Italian city is on maximum alert ahead of the game, Associated Press reported. The sound of helicopters surveilling the city has filled the air since the morning, hours before kick off at Stadio Friuli. The match has been placed in the highest risk category despite a breakthrough ceasefire deal that has paused two years of war in Gaza. A pro-Palestinian march broke out in the city centre a couple of hours before kickoff and likely attracted around 10,000 people. It was kept away from the stadium which is on the outskirts of the city. People hold a banner reading "you don't play with genocide" as they protest against the participation of the Israeli national team in the 2026 Soccer World Cup qualification match against Italy being played in the evening in Udine, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

14 Oct 2025, 11:36:43 pm IST Italy vs Israel LIVE Score: Streaming Details The Italy vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe qualifying match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels in the country.

14 Oct 2025, 11:11:05 pm IST Italy vs Israel LIVE Score: Israel Starting XI Starting XI: Omri Glazer; Roy Revivo, Matan Baltaxa, Or Blorian, Eli Dasa; Eliel Peretz, Oscar Gloukh, Anan Khalaili; Manor Solomon, Tai Baribo, Dan Briton Bench: Daniel Peretz (gk), Assaf Tsur (gk), Guy Mizrahi, Denny Gropper, Nikita Stoioanov, Omri Gandelman, Ethane Azoulay, Itamar Noy, Mohammad Abu Fani, Yarden Shua, Dor Turgeman, Stav Torial

14 Oct 2025, 11:11:05 pm IST Italy vs Israel LIVE Score: Italy Starting XI Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Riccardo Calafiori, Gianluca Mancini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Federico Dimarco, Sandro Tonali, Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiasso; Giacomo Raspadori, Nicolo Barella; Mateo Retegui View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazionale Italiana di Calcio (@azzurri) Bench: Alex Meret (gk), Guglielmo Vicario (gk), Matteo Gabbia, Leonardo Spinazzola, Destiny Udogie, Diego Coppola, Riccardo Orsolini, Bryan Cristante, Davide Frattesi, Roberto Piccoli, Francesco Pio Esposito, Nicolo Cambiaghi