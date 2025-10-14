Italy Vs Israel LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Kick-Off Soon; Azzurri Look To Seal Berth

Italy vs Israel LIVE Score: Udine On High Alert
Snipers were on the roof of the Israel team hotel in Udine and the Italian city is on maximum alert ahead of the game, Associated Press reported. The sound of helicopters surveilling the city has filled the air since the morning, hours before kick off at Stadio Friuli. The match has been placed in the highest risk category despite a breakthrough ceasefire deal that has paused two years of war in Gaza.
A pro-Palestinian march broke out in the city centre a couple of hours before kickoff and likely attracted around 10,000 people. It was kept away from the stadium which is on the outskirts of the city.
Italy vs Israel LIVE Score: Streaming Details
The Italy vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe qualifying match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels in the country.
Italy vs Israel LIVE Score: Israel Starting XI
Starting XI: Omri Glazer; Roy Revivo, Matan Baltaxa, Or Blorian, Eli Dasa; Eliel Peretz, Oscar Gloukh, Anan Khalaili; Manor Solomon, Tai Baribo, Dan Briton
Bench: Daniel Peretz (gk), Assaf Tsur (gk), Guy Mizrahi, Denny Gropper, Nikita Stoioanov, Omri Gandelman, Ethane Azoulay, Itamar Noy, Mohammad Abu Fani, Yarden Shua, Dor Turgeman, Stav Torial
Italy vs Israel LIVE Score: Italy Starting XI
Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Riccardo Calafiori, Gianluca Mancini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Federico Dimarco, Sandro Tonali, Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiasso; Giacomo Raspadori, Nicolo Barella; Mateo Retegui
Bench: Alex Meret (gk), Guglielmo Vicario (gk), Matteo Gabbia, Leonardo Spinazzola, Destiny Udogie, Diego Coppola, Riccardo Orsolini, Bryan Cristante, Davide Frattesi, Roberto Piccoli, Francesco Pio Esposito, Nicolo Cambiaghi
Italy vs Israel LIVE Score: Welcome!
Greetings, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for the Italy vs Israel match, with tempers running high ahead of this crucial and controversial fixture. The hosts can confirm their place in the playoffs with a draw, but Gattuso’s men will hope for all three points.
Kick-off is scheduled for 12:15 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.