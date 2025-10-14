Italy Vs Israel Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch

Italy take on Israel in the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers on Tuesday night
The match will take place amid heightened security measures in Udine
Italy have four wins in their last four matches while Israel have lost back-to-back games
Italy take on Israel in their home leg of the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers Group I clash as both teams look to earn crucial wins to boost their campaign to go into the showpiece event of next year. The match will take place amid heightened security measures in Udine.
Italy and Israel had met earlier in the group as well where the Azzurri had earned a thrilling 5-4 victory. Sandro Tonali's injury time winner had helped Italy take away all three points at a neutral location in September.
In Group I, Italy have now registered four back-to-back wins while Israel come into this clash on the back of consecutive defeats that has seriously hurt their qualification bid. Anything less than a win for the Israeli side will put their dreams of making it to their first FIFA World Cup since 1970 to rest.
Italy on the other hand look in the best position to take away the second spot in the group.
The match also comes days after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestine. Reports have stated that despite ceasefire, pro-Palestine groups will be protesting outside the stadium.
Italy Vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details
When is the Italy Vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers taking place?
The Italy Vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be played on Tuesday, October 14. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:15 AM IST on October 15.
Where is the Italy Vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers taking place?
The Italy Vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be played at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine.
Where to watch the Italy Vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers live in India?
The Italy Vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels.