In this image taken from video, police stand guard as Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters light flares at the Dam square, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
In this image taken from video, pro-Palestinian supporters march with Palestinian flags near the Ajax stadium in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
In this image taken from video, police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro, after pro-Palestinian supporters marched near the soccer stadium, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
In this image taken from video, police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro station leading them to the Ajax stadium, after pro-Palestinian supporters marched near the stadium, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
In this image taken from video, police stand guard forming a line near the Ajax stadium, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
In this image taken from video, police detain a person next to the place where Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters gather ahead of the Europa League soccer match between their team and Ajax, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
In this image taken from video, police frisk pro-Palestinian supporters near the Ajax stadium in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
In this image taken from video, police detain a man near the Ajax stadium, after pro-Palestinian supporters marched despite a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations near the soccer stadium, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.