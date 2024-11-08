Football

Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Israeli Fans Clash With Dutch Police In Amsterdam

Amsterdam police said Friday that five people were hospitalized and 62 arrested after what authorities described as systematic violence by antisemitic rioters targeting Israeli fans following a soccer match. The Dutch and Israeli leaders denounced the violence, and condemnation poured in from Jewish groups. Israel’s foreign minister left on an urgent diplomatic trip to the Netherlands. Security concerns have shrouded matches with Israeli teams in multiple countries over the past year because of global tensions linked to the wars in the Middle East. The Amsterdam police said in a post on X that they have started a major investigation into multiple violent incidents. The post did not provide further details about those injured or detained in Thursday night’s violence following the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
UEFA Europa League soccer Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Netherlands Israel Fan Violence photos_1
Europa League Netherlands Israel Fan Violence: Police stand guard as Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters light flares | Photo: AP/InterVision

In this image taken from video, police stand guard as Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters light flares at the Dam square, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

2/8
UEFA Europa League soccer Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Netherlands Israel Fan Violence photos_2
Europa League Netherlands Israel Fan Violence: Pro-Palestinian supporters march with Palestinian flags | Photo: AP/InterVision
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

In this image taken from video, pro-Palestinian supporters march with Palestinian flags near the Ajax stadium in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

3/8
UEFA Europa League soccer Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Netherlands Israel Fan Violence photos_3
Europa League Netherlands Israel Fan Violence: Police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro | Photo: AP/InterVision
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

In this image taken from video, police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro, after pro-Palestinian supporters marched near the soccer stadium, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

4/8
UEFA Europa League soccer Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Netherlands Israel Fan Violence photos_4
Europa League Netherlands Israel Fan Violence: Police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro station leading them to the Ajax stadium | Photo: AP/InterVision
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

In this image taken from video, police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro station leading them to the Ajax stadium, after pro-Palestinian supporters marched near the stadium, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

5/8
UEFA Europa League soccer Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Netherlands Israel Fan Violence photos_5
Europa League Netherlands Israel Fan Violence: Police stand guard near the Ajax stadium | Photo: AP/InterVision
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

In this image taken from video, police stand guard forming a line near the Ajax stadium, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

6/8
UEFA Europa League soccer Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Netherlands Israel Fan Violence photos_6
Europa League Netherlands Israel Fan Violence: Police detain a person | Photo: AP/InterVision
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

In this image taken from video, police detain a person next to the place where Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters gather ahead of the Europa League soccer match between their team and Ajax, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

7/8
UEFA Europa League soccer Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Netherlands Israel Fan Violence photos_7
Europa League Netherlands Israel Fan Violence: Police frisk pro-Palestinian supporters | Photo: AP/InterVision
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

In this image taken from video, police frisk pro-Palestinian supporters near the Ajax stadium in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

8/8
UEFA Europa League soccer Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv, Netherlands Israel Fan Violence photos_8
Europa League Netherlands Israel Fan Violence: Police detain a man near the Ajax stadium | Photo: AP/InterVision
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

In this image taken from video, police detain a man near the Ajax stadium, after pro-Palestinian supporters marched despite a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations near the soccer stadium, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf's Fifer Helps Pakistan Thrash Australia In Adelaide, Level Series 1-1
  3. AUS Vs PAK 2nd ODI: Rauf, Ayub Help Visitors Level Series
  4. Sri Lanka A Tour Of Pakistan 2024 Guide Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Highlights: Ayub, Rauf Star As PAK Beat AUS By Nine Wickets In Adelaide | PAK - 169/1; AUS - 163
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  2. Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Israeli Fans Clash With Dutch Police In Amsterdam
  3. Rudd Van Nistelrooy Aims To Restore Old Trafford Fear Factor In Final Man Utd Outing
  4. Lee Carsley Yet To Speak To Incoming England Coach Thomas Tuchel In Person
  5. East Bengal FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Wrap: 'MVA Has Neither Wheels Nor Brakes', Says PM Modi; Rahul's 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' Reamark In J'khand
  2. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  3. UP Women Commission Proposes Ban On Men Tailoring Women's Clothes | Know Why
  4. Salman Khan Receives Another Threat From Bishnoi Gang Over Song Lyrics
  5. J&K Assembly Sees Third Day Of Chaos On Article 370; BJP MLAs Hold Parallel Session In Protest
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  4. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  5. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain