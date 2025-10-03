FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Reach Azzurri Training Ground To Oppose Israel Match

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the gates of Italy’s training ground, demanding the cancellation of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Israel on October 14

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Reach Training Ground To Oppose Israel
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march along the Milan's ring road as they gather for a national general strike called by different unions to protest against the situation in Gaza two days after Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound aid flotilla in the Mediterranean Sea, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Protests in Florence demand cancellation of Italy-Israel match

  • Demonstrators highlight Gaza conflict as main issue

  • Nationwide strike leads to transport disruptions across Italy

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the Italy football team's training centre in Florence on Friday, demanding the cancellation of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Israel.

This action stems from the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has gone on for over two years. The protest formed part of a national strike, which also opposed an aid mission blockade by Israeli forces.

Italy will host Israel in Udine for the FIFA World Cup qualifier on October 14 at Stadio Friuli. However, European football's governing body, UEFA, is reportedly considering suspending Israel from international play, reflecting the broader repercussions of the conflict.

Similar anti-Israel protests also broke out earlier in Greece during PAOK's UEFA Europa League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Nationwide Anti-Israel Protests Grip Italy

The Italian players were not present at the Coverciano training centre in Florence during Friday's protest, as the squad will assemble there on Monday.

Demonstrators acted peacefully, standing opposite the football complex and displaying a banner that read, “Let’s stop Zionism with the resistance.” A protest leader declared, “How can you still allow Israel, a Zionist and criminal state, to play football games?”

Dozens of protests erupted across Italy starting Wednesday night, following the Israeli navy's interception of the 'Global Sumud Flotilla' and the detention of activists onboard.

On Friday, workers and students demonstrated across the country after Italy’s largest trade unions called for a one-day general strike, expressing solidarity with Palestinians and the flotilla.

This action led to hundreds of train cancellations or delays, disruption to several domestic flights, and the closure of many private and public schools.

Meanwhile, UEFA is evaluating suspending Israel due to the ongoing conflict, reportedly moving towards a vote on this matter. Two anonymous sources with knowledge of the discussion told The Associated Press that a majority on UEFA’s 20-member executive committee is expected to back a suspension of Israeli teams from international competitions, citing the sensitivity of the subject.

(With AP Inputs)

