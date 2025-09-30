Modi Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Calls It a Path to Lasting Stability

PM says the proposal offers sustainable peace and development for Israel, Palestine, and the wider West Asian region.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Narendra Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Trump’s plan seeks immediate ceasefire, Hamas hostage release, and Gaza’s demilitarisation under a transitional authority.

  • Modi urged “all concerned” to support the initiative, with Israel welcoming India’s potential role in rebuilding Gaza.

  • While the Palestinian Authority and several nations welcomed the plan, Hamas has yet to respond.

US President Donald Trump's plan to end the violence in Gaza was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said it offers a realistic route to long-term peace, security, and development for both the Israeli and Palestinian people as well as the greater West Asian area.

In order to put an end to hostilities and ensure peace, Modi also hoped that "all concerned" would unite behind Trump's plan and support it.

The plan, which was released following discussions between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for the demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip, the immediate cessation of the conflict in Gaza, and the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

"We welcome President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict," Modi said in a post on X.

"It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region," he said.

"We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace," he added.

The agreement has not yet received a response from Hamas.  The initiative was welcomed by the Palestinian Authority and eight countries with a majority of Muslims.

After Hamas attacked Israeli cities on October 7, 2023, killing over 1,200 people, Israel declared war on Gaza.  More than 50 of the 251 hostages that Hamas captured are still in its custody.

Since then, Gaza's health ministry, which is managed by Hamas, has reported that Israeli military operations have killed nearly 66,000 Palestinians.

Food and medication shortages have been a major contributing factor in Gaza's severe humanitarian situation.  According to the World Health Organisation, the rate of malnutrition in Gaza has reached "alarming levels" as of last month.

Trump's peace plan for Gaza has been embraced by China and several European nations.

Trump stated that he is giving Hamas three to four days to react to the plan, just hours after he made the announcement.

According to the proposal, Gaza would be reconstructed for the benefit of the people living in the Strip and would be a "deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours."

The conflict will stop right away if this idea is accepted by both parties.  To get ready to release the hostages, Israeli forces will pull back to the prearranged queue.

Battle lines will stay locked, and all military activities, including artillery and aerial bombardment, will be halted until the terms for the full departure of Israeli soldiers are fulfilled.

Israel will release 1,700 Gazans who were held following the October 7, 2023, terror assault, along with 250 inmates serving life sentences, once all hostages have been released.

The idea calls for the formation of a temporary governing board, led by Trump and consisting of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Israeli envoy Reuven Azar told reporters during a briefing that Trump's peace plan will enable nations like India to rebuild the area, as New Delhi has been actively promoting peace in the Middle East.

The envoy also welcomed Modi's reaction to the peace plan "We welcome the statement of Prime Minister Modi. India has a positive role for the region and we will welcome it," he said.

The Israeli envoy said India can contribute in terms of economic projects in Gaza, and Israel would also like to have its involvement in construction activities in the country.

"We are very thankful to the Indian government. India has been playing a positive role in supporting peace in our region. India has a lot to bring to the plate when it comes to economic activities." Asked whether India was briefed before the peace plan was firmed up, Azar told reporters that he was not aware of it but indicated that several countries were unofficially apprised about the move.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
