China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

Beijing welcomes U.S. proposal for ending war, urges full UN resolution compliance and humanitarian relief as Gulf nations also signal support.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets US President Donald Trump at the White House.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets US President Donald Trump at the White House for a Gaza deal Photo: X/@netanyahu
Summary
  • Trump’s 20-point plan calls for an immediate ceasefire, release of 20 Israeli hostages, Hamas disarmament, and a temporary international governing authority for Gaza.

  • China said it supports “all efforts” to ease tensions, while urging a full ceasefire, prisoner release, and humanitarian aid access.

  • Gulf nations responded positively, though analysts warn the proposed governance framework could isolate Gaza under external control.

China announced its support for US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, which calls for the immediate suspension of hostilities and the release of 20 Israeli prisoners who are still alive and held captive by Hamas.

"China welcomes and supports all efforts conducive to easing tensions between Palestine and Israel," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated during a media briefing in response to inquiries about the new 20-point plan.

Trump and Netanyahu
Trump And Netanyahu Unveil Gaza Peace Deal, Pledging No Israeli Occupation

BY Outlook News Desk

According to the spokeswoman, China urges all relevant parties to really carry out the relevant UN resolutions, secure an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza, free all detainees, and promptly alleviate the local humanitarian catastrophe.

Liu Zhongmin, a professor at Shanghai International Studies University's Middle East Studies Institute, commented on Trump's agreement on Tuesday, telling China's state-run Global Times that the Trump administration's 20-point peace plan is a comprehensive framework created through compromises and negotiations as the war in Gaza draws to a close.

According to Liu, the plan aims to balance Israel's goals with aspects of Trump's previous development plan for rebuilding Gaza to avoid the situation from getting worse.

The professor clarified that while Israel still aims to eradicate Hamas, the strategy mainly addresses Israel's goals, such as the release of captives, the disarmament of Hamas, and the demilitarisation of Gaza.

According to Liu, the US plan's suggested governing body for Gaza is similar to the colonial-style government that Britain set up under its Palestine Mandate.  "This framework may leave Gaza relatively isolated for a while," he said.

Gulf nations have also responded favourably to the concept.

The White House claimed in its 20-point peace plan unveiled Monday that the United States will open a conversation between Israel and Palestine and that all Israeli prisoners would be freed within 72 hours of Israel's approval.

If implemented, the proposal would begin with an immediate cessation of military operations. It also stipulates that existing "battle lines" would be frozen in place until conditions are met for a phased withdrawal. Under the plan, Hamas would lay down its arms, and its tunnels and weapon production facilities would be destroyed, according to the BBC.

Additionally, the plan stipulates that once both sides agree to the proposal, "full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip".

The United States also presents a plan for the governance of Gaza in the future, suggesting a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" to rule the region temporarily under the direction of a new international transitional authority named the Board of Peace, which Trump heads.

The ruling board would include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and other figures "to be announced."  The concept was described as "bold and intelligent" by Blair, according to the BBC article.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
