Trump expressed optimism about a Middle East peace deal ahead of his meeting with Netanyahu.
A 21-point roadmap proposes a ceasefire, hostage release, and humanitarian aid, but is not yet accepted by Israel or Hamas.
Key goals include returning hostages, addressing the Hamas threat, and boosting aid to Gaza.
US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about achieving a peace agreement in the Middle East, particularly concerning the war in Gaza. He stated there is a "real chance for greatness" ahead of scheduled talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
While no detailed ceasefire-for-hostages plan was disclosed, Vice President JD Vance noted that U.S. officials are deeply engaged in complex negotiations involving Israeli and various Arab leaders. Vance outlined three key goals: returning all hostages, eliminating the Hamas threat to Israel, and increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza. He expressed cautious optimism that a deal is near but warned of potential last-minute setbacks.
Netanyahu indicated openness to granting amnesty to Hamas leaders if they end the war and release hostages, suggesting they could leave the country safely. During a recent United Nations meeting, the U.S. unveiled a 21-point plan for peace, which includes halting Israeli attacks on Qatar and launching new Israeli-Palestinian talks. However, Hamas claimed they had not seen the plan. Tensions escalated after Israel launched an airstrike on Hamas targets in Doha, Qatar, earlier in September.
The proposed 21-point roadmap includes a ceasefire, release of all hostages within 48 hours, an exchange of Palestinian prisoners, a phased Israeli military withdrawal, and full humanitarian aid access. Trump has described the initiative as historic and has discussed it with Arab leaders, although neither Israel nor Hamas has formally accepted it yet.
The meeting between Trump and Netanyahu is scheduled for Monday, marking their fourth since Trump returned to office in January. The outcome of these talks could significantly impact the future of the Israel-Hamas conflict and broader Middle East stability.