Middle-East Tension: Suspected Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa; Mass Shooting Kills Several

A suspected terror attack has been reported in Israel capital Tel Aviv where mass shooting took place killing at least four civilians. According to Times Of Israel, the incident occurred on Jerusalem Street and the medics have spotted several casualties after the attack.
Reportedly seven people were injured in the attack.
The Police have also informed the media that the two terrorists who were suspected for carrying out the attack were ”neutralized.”
An Israeli ambulance service reportedly said it is treating "several people who were in the shooting attack in Jaffa, including some who are unconscious".
As per the initial reports, two gunmen were spotted in the attack and at least 10 were wounded.
Reportedly videos have surfaced from Tel Aviv that showed the two terrorists armed with rifles who travelled in the train and the place of the incident was right beside that light rail station in Jaffa.
When the attack happened, the civilians could be seen reaching to the ground to protect themselves.
Sirens were sounded across Israel on Tuesday night ahead of Iran's missile attack.
Israel Defense Forces reportedly said, "Israelis have instructed to remain alert and precisely follow the Home Front Command's instructions."