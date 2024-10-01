Israel-Hezbollah Tensions On The Rise Amid Airstrikes & Ground Ops

Israeli shelling hit an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel.
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
Israeli soldiers sleep on tanks in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border.
An Israeli tank manoeuvres in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border.
Damaged buildings at the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs.
A photographer documents damage in a building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon.
A man documents the damaged buildings at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon.
People listen to a speech by Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheik Naim Kassem, broadcasted on Hezbollah's al-Manar television channel, at a barber shop in Beirut, Lebanon.
Mourners attend a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, shown in billboard, at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran.
Mourners attend a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as they hold up posters of him, at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) St. in downtown Tehran, Iran.
Vehicles drive on Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square under a huge portrait of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Tehran, Iran. The banner reads in Farsi at right: "Hezbollah is alive," and at left an anti-Israeli poem.