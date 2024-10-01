International

Israel-Hezbollah Tensions On The Rise Amid Airstrikes & Ground Ops

Israel has launched its much-expected ground operations in southern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. The Israeli military said that these ops are part of Operation "Northern Arrows", which it said is aimed at targeting "Hezbollah terrorists" situated in the villages near the Israel-Lebanon border.

Mideast Tensions: Israeli shelling hit an area in southern Lebanon | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

Israeli shelling hit an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel.

2/12
Mideast Tensions: Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike
Mideast Tensions: Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike that hit the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

3/12
Mideast Tensions: Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon
Mideast Tensions: Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

Israeli shelling hit an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel.

4/12
Mideast Tensions: Israeli soldiers sleep on tanks near the Israel-Lebanon border
Mideast Tensions: Israeli soldiers sleep on tanks near the Israel-Lebanon border | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers sleep on tanks in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border.

5/12
Mideast Tensions: An Israeli tank manoeuvres in northern Israel
Mideast Tensions: An Israeli tank manoeuvres in northern Israel | Photo: AP/Baz Ratner

An Israeli tank manoeuvres in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border.

6/12
Mideast Tensions:
Mideast Tensions: | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Damaged buildings at the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs.

7/12
Mideast Tensions: A photographer documents damage after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut
Mideast Tensions: A photographer documents damage after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

A photographer documents damage in a building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon.

8/12
Mideast Tensions: A man documents the damaged buildings in Beiruts southern suburb
Mideast Tensions: A man documents the damaged buildings in Beirut's southern suburb | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

A man documents the damaged buildings at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon.

9/12
Mideast Tensions: People listen to a speech by Hezbollahs deputy leader Sheik Naim Kassem in Beirut
Mideast Tensions: People listen to a speech by Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheik Naim Kassem in Beirut | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

People listen to a speech by Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheik Naim Kassem, broadcasted on Hezbollah's al-Manar television channel, at a barber shop in Beirut, Lebanon.

10/12
Mideast Tensions: Mourners attend a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
Mideast Tensions: Mourners attend a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Mourners attend a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, shown in billboard, at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran.

11/12
Mideast Tensions: Demonstrators hold pictures of Hassan Nasrallah during a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader
Mideast Tensions: Demonstrators hold pictures of Hassan Nasrallah during a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Mourners attend a rally commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as they hold up posters of him, at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) St. in downtown Tehran, Iran.

12/12
Mideast Tensions: Huge portrait of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah at Islamic Revolution Square in Tehran
Mideast Tensions: Huge portrait of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah at Islamic Revolution Square in Tehran | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Vehicles drive on Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square under a huge portrait of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Tehran, Iran. The banner reads in Farsi at right: "Hezbollah is alive," and at left an anti-Israeli poem.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC WTC 2023-25: How Can India Qualify For The Final After Winning IND Vs BAN Series?
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Betters Sunil Gavaskar's 53-Year-Old Record
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India Win In Kanpur, Top WTC Table - In Pics
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Jaiswal Headline India's Seven-Wicket Trampling Of Bangladesh
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund Vs Celtic, Champions League: Brendan Rodgers, The Bhoys Under 'No Illusions' About Tough BVB Test
  2. Arsenal Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  4. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  5. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 44.08% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; 'True Mainstreaming Of Democracy', Says BJP
  2. Regional Parties Add More Flavour To J&K's Political Mix
  3. Lebanon Explosions Prompts India To Limit Chinese CCTV Devices, New Rules To Prioritize Local Market
  4. The Foreign Hand
  5. The Fair Factor
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. What Is Mossad, Israeli Intelligence Agency Allegedly Behind Recent Attacks In Lebanon
  2. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions On The Rise Amid Airstrikes & Ground Ops
  3. Thailand Bus Fire: School Bus Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 20, Including Children, Feared Dead
  4. Sri Lanka’s New Government Holds Smallest Cabinet Meeting Ever
  5. Yemen: Suspected Attack By Houthi Rebels Targets Ship In Red Sea
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3