Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Beirut: Report

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut Friday, according to the Israeli military. The strike targeted a meeting of Hezbollah leaders at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, also killing Ali Karki, Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and several other commanders. Previous reports also stated that Nasrallah’s daughter, Zainab Nasrallah, was among those killed in the airstrike.
The Lebanese Health Ministry reported six deaths, 91 injuries, and the destruction of six apartment buildings as a result of the strike.
Israel continued its intense airstrikes against Hezbollah on Saturday, as Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel.
The Israeli military announced it was deploying additional reserve troops amid rising tensions with Lebanon. On Saturday morning, the military confirmed it was activating three battalions of reserve soldiers, following the earlier deployment of two brigades to northern Israel to prepare for a potential ground invasion.