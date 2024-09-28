Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Beirut: Report

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut Friday, according to the Israeli military. The strike targeted a meeting of Hezbollah leaders at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, also killing Ali Karki, Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and several other commanders. Previous reports also stated that Nasrallah’s daughter, Zainab Nasrallah, was among those killed in the airstrike.