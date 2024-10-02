As twilight sets in, a child clutches a tattered blanket, their eyes hollow from hunger. This is the reality for millions in Gaza, where life unfolds in the relentless shadow of war. “To be in Gaza means you are living without everything that a human needs,” says Hazem Hossam Mahdi, a 23-year-old Gazan video creator, who has been chronicling the war. Through his Instagram account, he shares videos that shed light on the daily hardships endured by his people. Hazem and his family were forced to evacuate their home for the first time in May 2021. On October 10, 2023, their situation worsened as they were ordered to evacuate once more, only to witness their home and their vital source of livelihood—their store—being reduced to rubble by bombings that same day. Despite these personal tragedies, Hazem remains dedicated to using his platform to raise awareness and document the harrowing details of everyday life in Gaza amidst the ongoing conflict.