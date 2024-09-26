International

David's Sling, Iron Dome And More: Israel's Defence System Explained

The David’s Sling, developed by Raytheon and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is designed to counter various aerial threats and has proven effective against low-altitude missiles.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip Photo: Reuters
The Lebanese terror group Hezbollah launched a ballistic missile aimed at Israel on Wednesday. The missile, known as the Qader-1, was reportedly directed at the Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv, where Hezbollah believes attacks on their operatives had been planned.

Israel's defense forces intercepted the Qader-1 missile using their advanced David's Sling defense system. There were no reports of deaths or injuries resulting from this attack.

What is David’s Sling?

David's Sling is a key component of Israel's air defense strategy. Originally called the "Magic Wand," it was developed starting in 2006 through a collaboration between the U.S. company Raytheon and Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. It became fully operational in 2017 under the guidance of the “Homa” Missile Directorate, part of Israel’s Defense Ministry.

Positioned between the Iron Dome and Iron Beam below the Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missiles, David's Sling plays a vital role in protecting Israel from various aerial threats. According to reports, it is specifically designed to target tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, enemy aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles, including the notorious Scud missiles.

How Does David’s Sling Work?

David's Sling utilizes the multi-pulse Stunner missile, equipped with advanced sensors and control systems, alongside an AESA multi-mission radar for precise targeting and guidance. It features a vertical launcher that can hold a dozen Stunner missiles, allowing for efficient engagement with incoming threats. Notably, the Stunner missile does not carry a warhead; instead, it relies on its impact to neutralize targets.

The system has demonstrated effectiveness against short-range ballistic missiles, which make up 92% of the world’s missile inventory. Each interceptor is estimated to cost over $1 million and can intercept targets up to 300 kilometers away, including modern Russian and Chinese ballistic missiles. The system can also engage targets at altitudes of 14.4 kilometres.

Previous Challenges and Recent Developments

While David's Sling has seen success, it faced a setback in 2018 when it failed to intercept two missiles fired from Syria. This incident may have prompted the Israeli Air Force to test the system again during the recent missile attack to evaluate its performance.

In recent years, the David's Sling system has gained international interest. Finland, for example, signed a $345 million deal to acquire the Sling’s Blade following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the option to increase this to $600 million.

Dr. Yehoshua Kalisky of the Institute for National Security Studies explained to Globes that the David’s Sling is particularly effective for intercepting lower-altitude missiles. He noted that a missile launched from Lebanon doesn’t reach the same heights as one from Yemen, making David’s Sling the appropriate response.

Arrow System

Israel also employs the long-range Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 systems, designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth's atmosphere, particularly in response to threats from Iranian missiles.

These systems use a detachable warhead that collides with the target and operate at altitudes that allow for the safe dispersal of non-conventional warheads. Israel Aerospace Industries is the main contractor for this project, with Boeing involved in producing the interceptors.

On October 31, 2023, Israel's military announced that it had successfully used the Arrow aerial defense system for the first time since the outbreak of the war with Hamas on October 7, intercepting a missile fired towards its territory.

Additionally, on September 28, Germany committed to purchasing the Arrow-3 missile defense system for nearly 4 billion euros ($4.2 billion).

Iron Dome

The short-range Iron Dome air defense system was developed to intercept rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza. Operational since 2011, it was created by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems with U.S. support. Each truck-towed unit fires radar-guided missiles to neutralize short-range threats, including rockets, mortars, and drones. Israel has delivered Iron Dome batteries to the U.S. Army and is considering supplying Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

A naval version of the Iron Dome was deployed in 2017 to protect ships and sea-based assets. The system can distinguish between rockets heading for populated areas and those that will land harmlessly, allowing it to ignore the latter. Originally designed to cover cities against rockets with ranges of 4 to 70 kilometers (2.5 to 43 miles), experts believe its capabilities have since expanded.

Future Developments

Israel is also developing a laser-based interception system that could neutralize incoming threats at a fraction of the cost—approximately $2 per interception—compared to tens of thousands or millions for current systems.

