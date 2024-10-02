Disruption In Disguise: The Houthis' Solidarity With Palestine

The Houthis managed to create a terror-ridden pathway on the Red Sea, which is one of the busiest maritime routes across the globe. An estimated 12 per cent of global trade passes through the Red Sea every year, worth over $1tn (₹83 trillion). But many shipping firms have begun avoiding the area altogether. Hundreds of giant container ships, over 300 metres long, are opting for a lengthy detour around Africa instead of navigating the Red Sea and Suez Canal on their routes from Asia to Europe. Rerouting these large vessels presents major logistical challenges and is time consuming. The Red Sea being vital for global shipping, handles one-third of container traffic and significant portions of seaborne oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) the disruptions have led to increased global costs, especially for energy.