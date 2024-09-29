Israeli Military Says Dozens Of Aircrafts Attacked Houthi Targets In Yemen

The Israeli military on Sunday said that it attacked Houthi targets in Yemen with dozens of aircrafts. According to reports, the military targeted power plants and sea port facilities in the city of Hodeida.
The Houthis launched a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion airport on Saturday when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was arriving.
Israel military spokesman Captain David Avraham in a statement said, “In a large-scale air operation today, dozens of Air Force aircraft, including fighter jets, refuelling planes, and reconnaissance aircraft, attacked military-use targets of the Huthi terrorist regime in the Ras Issa and Hodeida areas of Yemen."
According to the military, they targeted power plants and seaport because those are used by Houthis to transfer Iranian weapons and military supplies to the region.
Even though these locations were traditionally used for oil imports, the Israeli intelligence unit has information that Iran has supplied weapons to the Houthis through these locations.
Middle-east tensions
Israel and Hezbollah has exchanged airstrikes in the recent few days which originally began back on October 7 Hamas attack out of Gaza that triggered the war there. Hezbollah and Hamas are allies that consider themselves part of an Iran-backed “Axis of Resistance” against Israel.
Israel has responded with waves of airstrikes, and the conflict has steadily ratcheted up to the brink of all-out war, raising fears of a region-wide conflagration.
Israel says it is determined to return some 60,000 of its citizens to communities in the north that were evacuated nearly a year ago. Hezbollah has said it will only halt its rocket fire if there is a cease-fire in Gaza, which has proven elusive despite months of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas led by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.
At least 24 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes that hit two adjacent buildings east of the southern city of Sidon on Sunday.