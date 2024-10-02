Iran’s dilemma

Tehran has for long ensured that while its proxies—Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis and scattered Shia fighters in Iraq, take aim at Israel, Iran stayed out of action. The Iranian leadership is well aware that Netanyahu is waiting for a chance to draw Iran into a direct war with Israel. Iran’s military has been considerably weakened by decades of US sanctions. Most of its defence equipment is old while Israel has state-of-the-art defence equipment and relies on the US to keep up the steady supply of sophisticated weapons. Despite all the bluster about hitting back, Iran realises that a military victory against Israel will not be easy. Israel with US backing is a formidable force that relies heavily on air power before a ground invasion. Troops also get air cover. So, knowing well that Netanyahu is looking out for a chance to hit Iran – he has been at it for decades – Tehran did not want to give him the opportunity.