Khamenei’s 1st Friday Sermon In 5 Years Draws Thousands; Says ‘Muslim Nations Have A Common Enemy’

A large crowd has gathered in Tehran for a Friday sermon by Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The sermon is taking place at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla mosque in central Tehran.
Thousands of people were seen at the mosque, waiting for Khamenei's speech. This is his first Friday sermon in five years, happening just days after Iran launched missile attacks on Israel.
Khamenei’s sermon comes three days before the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Iran has been involved in the conflict, and Khamenei’s address may reveal Iran's future actions after the recent missile strikes.
During his sermon, Ayatollah Khamenei called on Muslims to stay united and love each other. He also stated that the plans of Iran's enemies would be foiled, referring to Israel's continued airstrikes in parts of Lebanon and Iran.
He further said, "The enemy of Iran is the same as the enemy of Iraq, Lebanon, and Egypt. Our enemy is one and the same."
Khamenei expressed grief over the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Nasrallah had led the militant group for nearly 32 years.
Before the sermon, there was a prayer ceremony for Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, a group supported by Iran.