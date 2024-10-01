What Is Mossad, Israeli Intelligence Agency Allegedly Behind Recent Attacks In Lebanon

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah escalated over the last week as airstrikes increased leading to deaths of over 1,000 people and a quarter of them women and children in Lebanon as per their Health Ministry and the government said that the fighting may have displaced up to a million people. Israel has confirmed being behind the deaths of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and six of his top commanders in the last 10 days.