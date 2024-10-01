What Is Mossad, Israeli Intelligence Agency Allegedly Behind Recent Attacks In Lebanon

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah escalated over the last week as airstrikes increased leading to deaths of over 1,000 people and a quarter of them women and children in Lebanon as per their Health Ministry and the government said that the fighting may have displaced up to a million people. Israel has confirmed being behind the deaths of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and six of his top commanders in the last 10 days.
Hezbollah began attacking Israel ever since war broke out between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza on October 7, 2023. Hezbollah and Hamas are reportedly backed by Iran and along with Yemen-based group Houthis form the 'Axis of Resistance'.
Israel has been blamed for killing of thousands of Gazans over the last one year and now in the conflict with Hezbollah, the citizens of Lebanon are paying the price with their lives.
Israel's intelligence Mossad is said to be behind the killings in each of these countries and the continuation of the war with a little chance of a ceasefire in the Near future.
Earlier in September, at least 37 people were killed, including two children and members of Hezbollah, and some 3,000 wounded in the massive pager explosions that escalated the recent conflict in the Middle-east allegedly triggered by Israel's intelligence. But Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the attacks.
The assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh earlier this year was also blamed on Mossad. Even though Israel has neither confirmed or denied, as per reports, Mossad tracked Haniyeh for months in his residence in Doha in Qatar before his death.
What Is Mossad?
The Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations also known as Mossad was founded in 1949 in Israel with the task of gathering intelligence, conducting counterterrorism operations, and executing covert missions globally. Its operations extend well beyond Israeli borders, making it one of the world’s most formidable and secretive intelligence organizations.
Mossad is known for cultivating extensive human intelligence networks and employing advanced technology, allowing its agents to carry out precise strikes against threats.
Operatives often work undercover, infiltrating hostile territories and collaborating with international partners.
The Prime Minister of Israel directly appoints the Director of Mossad without requiring approval from parliament. The head of Mossad reports exclusively to the Prime Minister.
The agency is known for some of its notable operations including Operation Wrath of God (1972), Assassination of Ali Salameh (1979), Assassination of Yahya Ayyash (1996), Mysterious Deaths Of Iranian Scientists(2004-2020).