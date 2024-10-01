International

What Is Mossad, Israeli Intelligence Agency Allegedly Behind Recent Attacks In Lebanon

Earlier in September, at least 37 people were killed, including two children and members of Hezbollah, and some 3,000 wounded in the massive pager explosions that escalated the recent conflict in the Middle-east allegedly triggered by Israel's intelligence.

Israeli soldiers near the Israel-Lebanon border
Israeli soldiers near the Israel-Lebanon border Photo: AP
info_icon

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah escalated over the last week as airstrikes increased leading to deaths of over 1,000 people and a quarter of them women and children in Lebanon as per their Health Ministry and the government said that the fighting may have displaced up to a million people. Israel has confirmed being behind the deaths of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and six of his top commanders in the last 10 days.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel ever since war broke out between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza on October 7, 2023. Hezbollah and Hamas are reportedly backed by Iran and along with Yemen-based group Houthis form the 'Axis of Resistance'.

Israel has been blamed for killing of thousands of Gazans over the last one year and now in the conflict with Hezbollah, the citizens of Lebanon are paying the price with their lives.

Israel's intelligence Mossad is said to be behind the killings in each of these countries and the continuation of the war with a little chance of a ceasefire in the Near future.

Earlier in September, at least 37 people were killed, including two children and members of Hezbollah, and some 3,000 wounded in the massive pager explosions that escalated the recent conflict in the Middle-east allegedly triggered by Israel's intelligence. But Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the attacks.

The assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh earlier this year was also blamed on Mossad. Even though Israel has neither confirmed or denied, as per reports, Mossad tracked Haniyeh for months in his residence in Doha in Qatar before his death.

What Is Mossad?

The Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations also known as Mossad was founded in 1949 in Israel with the task of gathering intelligence, conducting counterterrorism operations, and executing covert missions globally. Its operations extend well beyond Israeli borders, making it one of the world’s most formidable and secretive intelligence organizations.

Mossad is known for cultivating extensive human intelligence networks and employing advanced technology, allowing its agents to carry out precise strikes against threats.

Operatives often work undercover, infiltrating hostile territories and collaborating with international partners.

The Prime Minister of Israel directly appoints the Director of Mossad without requiring approval from parliament. The head of Mossad reports exclusively to the Prime Minister.

The agency is known for some of its notable operations including Operation Wrath of God (1972), Assassination of Ali Salameh (1979), Assassination of Yahya Ayyash (1996), Mysterious Deaths Of Iranian Scientists(2004-2020).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC WTC 2023-25: How Can India Qualify For The Final After Winning IND Vs BAN Series?
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Betters Sunil Gavaskar's 53-Year-Old Record
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India Win In Kanpur, Top WTC Table - In Pics
  4. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Jaiswal Headline India's Seven-Wicket Trampling Of Bangladesh
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund Vs Celtic, Champions League: Brendan Rodgers, The Bhoys Under 'No Illusions' About Tough BVB Test
  2. Arsenal Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  4. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  5. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Regional Parties Add More Flavour To J&K's Political Mix
  2. Lebanon Explosions Prompts India To Limit Chinese CCTV Devices, New Rules To Prioritize Local Market
  3. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 44.08% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; 'True Mainstreaming Of Democracy', Says BJP
  4. The Foreign Hand
  5. The Fair Factor
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. What Is Mossad, Israeli Intelligence Agency Allegedly Behind Recent Attacks In Lebanon
  2. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions On The Rise Amid Airstrikes & Ground Ops
  3. Thailand Bus Fire: School Bus Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 20, Including Children, Feared Dead
  4. Sri Lanka’s New Government Holds Smallest Cabinet Meeting Ever
  5. Yemen: Suspected Attack By Houthi Rebels Targets Ship In Red Sea
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3