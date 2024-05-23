International

List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine In 2024

Over half of the approximately 50 countries that have yet to recognise Palestine are in Europe.

AP
Map of Israel and Palestine | Photo: AP
info_icon

Israel's more than seven-month war in Gaza since the October 7 attack has led to a renewed global push for Palestinian statehood. Norway, Spain and Ireland all announced plans on Wednesday to recognise a state of Palestine, breaking with the long-held position of Western powers that a Palestinian state can only come as part of a negotiated peace with Israel.

ALSO READ:

The UN General Assembly voted in favour of Palestine's bid for full membership on 10 May, with 143 countries supporting, nine opposing, and 25 abstaining. 

Over half of the approximately 50 countries that have yet to recognise Palestine are in Europe. In North America, the US, Mexico, and Canada have not recognized Palestine, while in Asia, Japan, Myanmar, and South Korea also withhold recognition. Only Cameroon and Eritrea in Africa do not support Palestinian statehood.

Countries That Recognise Palestine

Here is the list of countries that recogniSe Palestine, with names in alphabetical order for each date:

1988

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Brunei

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Djibouti

Egypt

Indonesia

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Libya

Madagascar

Malaysia

Malta

Mauritania

Morocco

Nicaragua

Pakistan

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Slovakia

Somalia

Sudan

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Zambia

2000s-2010s

Argentina (2010)

Bolivia (2010)

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil (2010)

Chile (2010)

Ecuador (2010)

El Salvador (2011)

Guyana (2010)

Honduras (2011)

Iceland (2011)

Lesotho (2011)

Liberia (2011)

Peru (2010)

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (2011)

South Africa (2004)

South Sudan (2011)

Suriname (2010)

Syria (2011)

Uruguay (2010)

Venezuela (2009)

2024

Bahamas

Barbados

Ireland

Jamaica

Mexico

Norway

Spain

Trinidad and Tobago

