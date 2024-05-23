List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine In 2024

Israel's more than seven-month war in Gaza since the October 7 attack has led to a renewed global push for Palestinian statehood. Norway, Spain and Ireland all announced plans on Wednesday to recognise a state of Palestine, breaking with the long-held position of Western powers that a Palestinian state can only come as part of a negotiated peace with Israel.
ALSO READ:
The UN General Assembly voted in favour of Palestine's bid for full membership on 10 May, with 143 countries supporting, nine opposing, and 25 abstaining.
Over half of the approximately 50 countries that have yet to recognise Palestine are in Europe. In North America, the US, Mexico, and Canada have not recognized Palestine, while in Asia, Japan, Myanmar, and South Korea also withhold recognition. Only Cameroon and Eritrea in Africa do not support Palestinian statehood.
Countries That Recognise Palestine
Here is the list of countries that recogniSe Palestine, with names in alphabetical order for each date:
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Brunei
Cuba
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Djibouti
Egypt
Indonesia
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Libya
Madagascar
Malaysia
Malta
Mauritania
Morocco
Nicaragua
Pakistan
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Slovakia
Somalia
Sudan
Tunisia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
Yemen
Zambia
Argentina (2010)
Bolivia (2010)
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil (2010)
Chile (2010)
Ecuador (2010)
El Salvador (2011)
Guyana (2010)
Honduras (2011)
Iceland (2011)
Lesotho (2011)
Liberia (2011)
Peru (2010)
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (2011)
South Africa (2004)
South Sudan (2011)
Suriname (2010)
Syria (2011)
Uruguay (2010)
Venezuela (2009)
Bahamas
Barbados
Ireland
Jamaica
Mexico
Norway
Spain
Trinidad and Tobago