Israel Kills Hamas Spokesman Abu Obaida in Gaza Strike

Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida killed in Gaza City.
Seen as a blow to Hamas’s morale and propaganda machinery.
War continues to devastate Gaza, with tens of thousands dead
Israel announced on Sunday that it had killed Abu Obaida, the longtime spokesman of Hamas’s armed wing, in an airstrike on Gaza City. For nearly two decades, Abu Obaida was the masked face of Hamas’s military operations, issuing statements that both threatened Israel and rallied Palestinian supporters. His death comes as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza’s largest metropolis, seeking to dismantle what remains of Hamas’s leadership structure.
according to Aljazeera, The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described the strike as “a significant achievement,” framing Abu Obaida’s elimination as both symbolic and strategic. While he was not a battlefield commander, his role as Hamas’s public voice was crucial in shaping the group’s image, morale, and propaganda during multiple wars. Israeli officials argue that removing him could weaken Hamas’s ability to project unity at a time when the organization is fractured under military pressure.
Reactions have been sharply divided. Supporters of Israel hailed the strike as a victory and a long-awaited retribution against a figure who represented years of militant hostility.
Others, however, cautioned that Abu Obaida’s death may have little effect on Hamas’s operational capacity and could even fuel further anger among Palestinians.