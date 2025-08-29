Israel Recovers Bodies of Two Hostages From Gaza, Including One From Oct 7 Attack

Israel has announced that its military had successfully recovered the bodies of two hostages, including an Israeli man who was killed in the Oct. 7 attack that sparked the war.
According to AP reports, the bodies of Ilan Weiss of Kibbutz Be'eri and another unidentified hostage were returned to Israel, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.
About 50 of the 251 hostages that Hamas-led militants took nearly 22 months ago are still in Gaza, including 20 that Israel believes are still alive.
This is a developing story.