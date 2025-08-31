Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

The announcement comes amid continued fighting between Israel and Hamas, with airstrikes and ground operations intensifying in recent weeks.

From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz speak during a news conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 28, 2023. Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File
- Since the escalation of hostilities last year, Israeli forces have intensified airstrikes

- The spokesperson was a prominent figure in the group’s military wing and often delivered public statements on its behalf.

- Thousands of people have been killed since the conflict escalated last year, and international efforts to broker a ceasefire have so far failed.

Israel’s Defense Minister announced on Sunday that the spokesperson of Hamas’ armed wing had been killed in Gaza.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out by Israeli forces as part of the ongoing offensive against Hamas in the enclave. The spokesperson was a prominent figure in the group’s military wing and often delivered public statements on its behalf.

The announcement comes amid continued fighting between Israel and Hamas, with airstrikes and ground operations intensifying in recent weeks. Thousands of people have been killed since the conflict escalated last year, and international efforts to broker a ceasefire have so far failed.

No immediate response was issued by Hamas regarding the claim.

The latest announcement from Israel comes at a time when the conflict in Gaza has entered one of its most violent phases in years. The spokesperson of Hamas’ armed wing, often the public face of the group’s military operations, was a key figure who regularly issued statements claiming responsibility for attacks and issuing threats against Israel. His reported killing marks a significant development for Israel, which has been targeting senior Hamas leaders as part of its broader strategy to weaken the group’s command structure.

Since the escalation of hostilities last year, Israeli forces have intensified airstrikes and expanded ground operations deep into Gaza. The campaign has aimed to dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities, including its network of tunnels, weapons stockpiles, and leadership hierarchy. However, the operations have also resulted in a high civilian toll, drawing sharp criticism from international bodies and human rights groups.

For Hamas, the loss of its spokesperson is both symbolic and strategic, as he played a crucial role in shaping the group’s narrative and maintaining morale among fighters and supporters. Despite Israel’s claims of military successes, the fighting shows little sign of abating, and diplomatic attempts to secure a ceasefire remain stalled.

