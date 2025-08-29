Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday asked the government to commence the takeover of the Gaza strip.
The minister had opposed the idea of a deal with Hamas to end the two-year conflict.
The Minister said that this can be achieved in three to four months.
Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday asked the government to commence the takeover of the Gaza strip if Hamas does not agree to lay down its weapons, AFP reported. He made the remarks at a press conference where he presented his plan to "win in Gaza by the end of the year".
The minister had also opposed the idea of a deal with Hamas to end the two-year conflict. According to his proposal, Hamas would be given an ultimatum to surrender, disarm and release the hostages still held in Gaza since the group's October 2023 attack that triggered the war.
A failure in doing so would lead to Israel capturing a portion of Palestinian territory each week for four weeks, eventually bringing most of the Gaza Strip under full Israeli control. Under the plan, Palestinians would first be asked to move South followed by Israel imposing a siege on the territory's north and centre to defeat any remaining Hamas militants there, and ending with annexation.
The Minister said that this can be achieved in three to four months. The remarks came ahead of Israel mounting large attacks in Gaza. Israeli forces killed at least 16 Palestinians across Gaza on Thursday and wounded dozens in the south of the enclave, local health officials said, as residents reported intensified military bombardment in the suburbs of Gaza City. The military is preparing to take control of Gaza city, despite international condemnation.
Smotrich has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to adopt this plan in full immediately". Hamas has condemned the proposal, saying in a statement that it constituted an "open endorsement of the policy of forced displacement and ethnic cleansing against our people".