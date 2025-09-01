The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has also condemned the killing. AA reported that the syndicate described Israel’s targeting of journalists as “a stain of shame that will haunt the killers of truth and a full-fledged war crime added to the occupation’s long record of violations against journalists.” The organisation held Israel “fully responsible for the killing of colleague Islam Abed and all other media professionals martyred while performing their professional duty” and urged global human rights and media organisations to take “urgent and effective action to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their ongoing crimes against Palestinian journalism.”