Israel Plans To Move Palestinians To 'Safe Zones' In Southern Gaza

Israel prepares to relocate Palestinians ahead of a new Gaza offensive, sparking global concern over civilian safety and hostage risks. Families of hostages call for nationwide protests, urging the government to strike a deal to end the nearly two-year war.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israels War on Gaza
Representative image Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Israel is preparing to move Palestinians from combat zones in Gaza ahead of a new offensive, with tent supplies set to arrive via UN and aid agencies.

  • Families of hostages urged a nationwide stoppage, warning that the planned assault endangers the 50 captives still held in Gaza.

  • The move comes as Netanyahu pushes to capture Hamas strongholds, rejecting a truce unless Hamas disarms, while international concern over civilian safety grows.

Israel announced its plan to move Palestinians from combat zones to 'safe zones' in southern Gaza. This comes amid Israel's plans for a military offensive in some of the territory's most populated areas.

According to AP, COGANT, the Israeli military organisation in charge of providing humanitarian help to the area, announced that the tent supplies to Gaza will start on Sunday. Defence Minister Israel Katz stated on social media that "we are now in the stage of discussions to finalise the plan to defeat Hamas in Gaza," but the military declined to say when the mass Palestinian movement will start.

As per Reuters, this announcement comes days after Israel said that it would begin a fresh attack to take over northern Gaza City, the largest city in the enclave. The proposal caused international concern about what would happen to the destroyed strip, which is home to around 2.2 million people.  After being carefully examined by the defence ministry staff, the equipment will be transported by the UN and other international aid agencies over the Israeli crossing of Kerem Shalom, Israel Defence Force spokesperson, Adraee said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, anxious families of Israeli hostages called for a “nationwide day of stoppage” in Israel on Sunday to express growing frustration over 22 months of war. 

Hostage families worry that the upcoming offensive puts the 50 captives who are still in Gaza, of whom only 20 are believed to be alive, in much greater danger.  The recent revelation of footage depicting malnourished detainees speaking under pressure and begging for food and assistance appalled them and other Israelis.

Families and supporters have put pressure on the government to reach an agreement to end the war; in recent weeks, numerous former Israeli army and intelligence officers have also made similar calls.

Israelis were invited into the streets on Sunday by a group that represents the families.  It added in a statement that hundreds of citizen-led projects nationwide will stop their regular activities to support the fight to free all 50 hostages, which is the most moral and just cause.

I want to believe that there is hope, and it will not come from above; it will come only from us,” said Dana Silberman Sitton, sister of Shiri Bibas and aunt of Kfir and Ariel Bibas, who were killed in captivity.

She spoke at a weekly rally in Tel Aviv, along with Pushpa Joshi, sister of kidnapped Nepalese hostage Bipin Joshi, a student seized from a kibbutz. “I miss my best friend,” Joshi said, according to AP.

A request for comment on whether the preparations were included in the revised plan was not immediately answered by Israel's military aid coordination agency, COGAT.  As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu carries out his plan to attack the two remaining strongholds of Hamas, capturing the city, which is home to around a million Palestinians, complicates efforts to implement a truce to end the nearly two-year conflict.  Netanyahu claimed that because Hamas has refused to give up its weapons, Israel has no option except to finish the job and crush the Palestinian militancy group. 

Hamas declared that until an independent Palestinian state was created, it would not disarm.  Approximately 75% of Gaza is already under Israeli control.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks