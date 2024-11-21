International

ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?

While the decision to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and others makes them internationally wanted individuals, its practical effects are limited.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | AP Photo
info_icon

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and a Hamas military commander for alleged war crimes.

According to a statement released on Thursday, Netanyahu and Gallant are accused of committing “crimes against humanity and war crimes” between October 8, 2023, and May 20, 2024.

The three-judge panel stated in their unanimous decision that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe the two officials “intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of essential objects for survival, including food, water, medicine, medical supplies, fuel, and electricity.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office dismissed the accusations, calling the warrants “anti-Semitic” and describing the actions as “absurd and false.”

Also Read | From Putin To Netanyahu: How Masculinity Shapes Narratives Of War

The court also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military commander Mohammed al-Masri, commonly referred to as Mohammed Dief, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Palestine starting October 7, 2023.

In its statement, the ICC claimed there is credible evidence to suggest Dief is responsible for “the crimes against humanity of murder; extermination; torture; and rape and other form of sexual violence; as well as the war crimes of murder, cruel treatment, torture,; taking hostages; outrages upon personal dignity; and rape and other forms of sexual violence.”

Although Israel claimed to have killed Dief in an airstrike over southern Gaza in July, the court proceeded with the warrant, stating it could not confirm whether he was alive or deceased. 

Also Read |The Only Pressure That May Work On Netanyahu

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan filed the arrest warrant requests in May, targeting Netanyahu, Gallant, and three Hamas leaders over alleged crimes linked to the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel and the ensuing war on Gaza.

The prosecutors argue that Netanyahu, Gallant, along with Hamas figures Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh, and Dief, bear responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Haniyeh was reportedly killed in Iran in July, while Sinwar died in combat against Israeli forces in October. Earlier this month, Netanyahu dismissed Gallant, citing a loss of confidence in his handling of Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

A rescuer pulls out the dead body of a little girl from the rubble after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Gaza on October 09, 2023. - | Photo: Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
In Photos: The Children Of Gaza — Through Fear, Hope, And Survival

BY Photo Webdesk

What Is The ICC?

The International Criminal Court (ICC), based in The Hague, Netherlands, was founded under the 1998 “Rome Statute.” The court’s mandate is to “investigate and prosecute individuals accused of the most serious crimes of international concern, including genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression.”

Currently, 124 nations are parties to the Rome Statute, such as the United Kingdom, Japan, Afghanistan, and Germany. However, India, along with China and the United States, is not a member of the ICC.

What Are The Chances Of Arrest?

While the decision to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and others makes them internationally wanted individuals and may further isolate them, its practical effects are limited.

The ICC functions as a court of last resort, stepping in only when national authorities are either unable or unwilling to investigate. Despite the warrants, it is unlikely that any of the suspects will appear before judges in The Hague anytime soon. 

The court does not have its own police force to serve warrants, and instead relies on cooperation from member states.

Even so, the threat of arrest could make it difficult for Netanyahu and Gallant to travel abroad, yet Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is wanted on an ICC warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, recently demonstrated that he could still visit an ally when he travelled to Mongolia, one of the court's member states, and was not arrested.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia 1st Test: What Captains Cummins And Bumrah Said Ahead Of BGT Opener
  2. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  3. IPL 2024 Mega Auction: Has Jofra Archer Made Himself Available For Selection - Check Latest Development
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
Football News
  1. Bournemouth Vs Brighton, EPL: Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. Ipswich Vs Man United, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  3. Chelsea Vs Manchester United Preview, Women's Super League
  4. Bundesliga: Nuri Sahin Enjoying More Options As Borussia Dortmund Injury List Shortens
  5. Bayern Munich Vs Augsburg, Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Focusing Only On Next Match Amid Busy Schedule
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bypolls In Nine UP Seats: What Led To Vacancies And Who’s In The Fray
  2. Opposition Seeks Waqf Bill Panel Extension As Muslim Law Board Plans Public Meeting
  3. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  4. UP Bypolls: Cops Book Over 100 Civilians for Violence
  5. Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Releases First 11 Names For Delhi Polls | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?
  2. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  3. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  4. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
  5. Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Towards Ukraine In Major Escalation
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%