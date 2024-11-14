International

In Photos: The Children Of Gaza — Through Fear, Hope, And Survival

As Israel's brutal offensive in the Gaza Strip continues, the death toll has reached nearly 43,700 after more than a year of conflict. A recent UN report found that nearly 70 per cent of the casualties are women and children. On this Children’s Day, Outlook’s photo gallery captures the lives of Palestinian children, lives marked by fear, hope, and survival.

A rescuer pulls out the dead body of a little girl in Gaza City, Gaza
A rescuer pulls out the dead body of a little girl from the rubble after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Gaza on October 09, 2023. | Photo: Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA) saying, “there's nowhere safe in Gaza, including the safe zones.” Hospitals, schools, and shelters, which should be protected under international law, have been repeatedly targeted in the ongoing conflict. Last month alone, at least 64 attacks on schools were reported, many of which also serve as critical sites for malnutrition treatment and other vital services. 

Children play soccer at sunset in proximity to the Ramat Hovav power plant in Wadi Al-Naam, Israel
Children play soccer at sunset in proximity to the Ramat Hovav power plant in Wadi Al-Naam, Israel, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Photo: MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Friday reported that 8,119 of the more than 34,500 people killed in the first six months of Israel’s war in Gaza were verified, with most of them being women and children. It found that 44 per cent of the victims were children.

displaced Palestinian children around Nasser Hospital eat food distributed by volunteers
Palestinian children who displaced to the area around Nasser Hospital eat food distributed by volunteers | Photo: Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images
The Famine Review Committee (FRC) warned that famine is likely imminent in northern Gaza as Israeli forces continue their offensive. The committee called for immediate action to address the worsening crisis as starvation, malnutrition, and disease-related deaths are rapidly increasing in the region.

A Palestinian boy stands among rubble in the room of targeted building hit by Israeli army
A Palestinian boy stands among rubble in the room of targeted building hit by Israeli army Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images
The OHCHR report stated that the situation in Gaza could be considered genocide if the attacks are “committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”. It also highlighted that the continued attacks, which have killed civilians across all demographics, demonstrate a troubling indifference to the loss of life and the impact of the chosen methods of warfare.

A man carries an injured Palestinian child as Israeli attacks continue
A man carries an injured Palestinian child as Israeli attacks continue | Photo: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images
Children aged five to nine make up the largest group of victims, followed by those aged 10-14, and then children up to four years old. The youngest recorded death is that of a one-year-old.

A boy sits on a fallen tree amid rubble after Israeli airstrike
A boy sits on a fallen tree amid rubble after Israeli airstrike hit civil residential area in al Maghazi refugee camp, Gaza on December 25, 2023 | Photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images
Aid officials in Gaza describe the situation as "apocalyptic," with over 80 per cent of the 2.3 million residents displaced and more than two-thirds of buildings destroyed. The main UN agency in Gaza reports that Israel has failed to meet a US deadline to increase aid, risking a reduction in American military assistance.

Palestinians in Rafah, Gaza, queue to receive food distributed by aid organizations
Palestinians in Rafah, Gaza, queue to receive food distributed by aid organizations | Photo: Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu via Getty Images
The amount of aid reaching Gaza has dropped to its lowest level since December, with only 8,805 tonnes of food crossing through Israeli checkpoints so far this month. A UN official reported that "almost nothing is getting in anymore," and basic goods are in short supply. In October, 57 trucks a day were allowed into Gaza, far below the 350 trucks the US had requested and the 600 trucks needed to meet basic needs. As of November, only 624 trucks have entered the territory.

