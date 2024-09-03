The Only Pressure That May Work On Netanyahu

The recovery of the six bodies has come as a shock. Domestic pressure is mounting on the Prime Minister, and this time the families of hostages who have been fighting a lonely battle for the return of their loved ones, are being joined by large crowds. Most people shaken and angered by Hamas action on October 7 had backed Netanyahu’s policy of retribution. But the deaths have brought home the point that unless a ceasefire is worked out, the remaining hostages could face a similar fate. There is a sense of urgency and feeling of anger in the protests now and large numbers joined Sunday’s demonstrations against the government. The Hostages Forum called for the PM to 'take responsibility' for the 'abandonment' of the hostages. Histadrut, Israel’s largest trade union called for a nation-wide strike from 6am on Monday. The trade union also brought operations in Israel’s Ben Gurion international airport to a halt for two hours. “A deal is not progressing due to political considerations and this is unacceptable,” Arnon Bar-David, the trade union boss, is quoted as saying by the Israeli press. “I have come to the conclusion that only our intervention can shake those who need to be shaken.’’