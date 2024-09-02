Israelis Demand Truce Deal After Killing Of 6 Hostages; Another Gaza School Bombed | Latest On Gaza War

After the killing of six hostages, tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets to protest the government's lack of action. Angry Israelis called on Netanyahu and the government to sign an urgent truce deal which would ensure the release of all remaining hostages.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces conducted another strike on schools in Gaza, killing 11 Palestinians.
Israel-Gaza War | Latest Updates
Protestors Call For Hostage Deal
Around 500,000 Israelis protested against the killing of six hostages and called on the Netanyahu-led government to work towards the urgent release of the remaining hostages in Gaza.
Protests erupted in Tel Aviv and other cities in Israel. While the protests were peaceful, protestors broke through police barriers and blocked a major highway in Tel Aviv.
Israeli labour union Histadrut also called for a nationwide strike to press for a hostage deal. Over 100 hostages still remain under Hamas captivity as the war inches closer to a year of fighting.
Israeli Strike Hits Gaza School
As Israel continues its bombardment in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli strike hit a school in northern Gaza, killing 11. As per reports, 'Safad' school was attacked and 11 people seeking shelter at the school were killed.
People searched through the rubble of the school site as they tried to pull those stuck underneath out.
Furthermore, Israel has continued with its raids in occupied West Bank. Forces have also cut electricity and power, and water supply to Jenin amid the siege.
Houthis Resume Attacks In Red Sea
A merchant ship was attacked near Yemen on Monday morning. As per the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), an attack on a merchant vessel some 70 nautical miles northwest of Yemen’s Saleef was reported.
The ship was hit by two unknown projectiles and a third explosion occurred near the vessel. It is assumed that the Houthis are responsible for this attack.
Polio Vaccination Drives Begin In Gaza
As per the United Nations, the first full day of the campaign to vaccinate 640,000 children against polio in Gaza was successful
The rollout began after Israeli forces and Hamas fighters agreed to a pause in fighting for the next three-days. "So far, it's going well and the turnaround is really good,” Salim Oweis, a spokesman from UNICEF told BBC.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 90% of children under 10 in the Gaza Strip must be immunised.