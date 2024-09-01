Israel-Hamas War: IDF Confirms Death Of 6 Gaza Hostages; Electricity & Power Cut Off In Jenin

As per the military, the hostages, except Carmel Gat, were taken hostage from the Nova festival on October 7. The United States has also confirmed the death of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was an American citizen.

"I am devastated and outraged. Ihave worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages,” stated President Joe Biden.