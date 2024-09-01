Israel-Hamas War: IDF Confirms Death Of 6 Gaza Hostages; Electricity & Power Cut Off In Jenin

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, the Israeli Defence Forces have recovered the bodies of six hostages from a Hamas tunnel in the city of Rafah.
The death of the hostages was also confirmed by the Israeli government and the United States. As per the initial assessment, the six hostages were killed shortly before troops arrived in Rafah.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces have cut off electricity and water supply in Jenin as the raids and military operations continue.
Israel-Hamas War | Latest Updates
The bodies of six hostages were recovered by the IDF on Sunday from a Hamas tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. As per the IDF, the hostages were murdered by Hamas militants one or two days before troops reached the site.
The hostages have been identified as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Ori Danino, 25, Alex Lubnov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Almog Sarusi, 25.
As per the military, the hostages, except Carmel Gat, were taken hostage from the Nova festival on October 7. The United States has also confirmed the death of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was an American citizen.
"I am devastated and outraged. Ihave worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages,” stated President Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, in Israel, families of the remaining hostages have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "abandoning the hostages".
"Netanyahu abandoned the hostages. It is now a fact. Starting tomorrow, the country will tremble. We call on the public to prepare. The country will grind to a halt. The abandonment is over," read a statement issued by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.
As Israel continues its raids in occupied West Bank, the electricity and power supply in Jenin has been cut off.
"The water is cut off. The electricity is cut off, the sewage system is no longer working. All the infrastructure is destroyed, we no longer have any services that work,” resident Faiza Abu Jaafar told news agency AFP.
In Gaza, Palestinian health officials are gearing up to begin a mass vaccination drive for polio. Earlier this week, Israel and Hamas agreed to cease fighting after the UN urged for vaccination drive.