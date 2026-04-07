Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal, Offers 10-Point Plan to End War as Trump Threatens Fresh Strikes

Tehran calls for a permanent end to the conflict and sanctions relief, while Trump warns of severe attacks if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Iran Denies Trump Talks To End War
People react at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iran rejected a ceasefire proposal brokered by Pakistan and instead presented a 10-point plan seeking a permanent end to the war, sanctions relief and recognition of its uranium enrichment rights.

  • Tehran said it could lift its blockade on the Strait of Hormuz under a broader settlement, though ships may be charged a transit fee.

  • US President Donald Trump warned Iran to reopen the key shipping route, threatening fresh airstrikes on power plants and bridges if it fails to comply.

Iran on Monday rejected a ceasefire proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, and instead presented a 10-point plan calling for a permanent end to the war. US President Donald Trump described the earlier ceasefire proposal as a “very significant step” but said it was not enough to end the conflict.

According to reports, a framework brokered by Pakistan had proposed an immediate ceasefire followed by negotiations on a broader peace agreement within 15–20 days. However, Iran refused the proposal, insisting that only a permanent halt to the fighting would be acceptable.

Iran’s counter-proposal called for an end to regional conflicts, removal of international sanctions, recognition of its right to enrich uranium under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and an end to Israeli attacks on Hezbollah. In return, Tehran said it would lift its effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, though ships passing through the waterway could be charged a transit fee.

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First responders inspect a destroyed car at the site of a residential building hit in an overnight strike during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign in Tabriz, East Azerbaijan Province, northwestern Iran, Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - AP Photo/ Mati Hashemi
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Meanwhile, Trump warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a set deadline, threatening fresh US airstrikes if it failed to comply. He said Iran could be “taken out in one night” and warned that Iranian power plants and bridges could be targeted if no agreement is reached.

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