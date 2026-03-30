Leaders such as Stalin have framed this not merely as a technical exercise, but as a question of federal equity, arguing that states which have successfully controlled population growth risk being disadvantaged in the national power structure. "This is not just about the number of MPs... this is about all state’s rights… if delimitation exercise is carried out based on 2026 population levels, our representation in Parliament will suffer. This is why we have raised our voice first. This is not just about the number of MPs... this is about all state's rights," Stalin said.