Himanta Hustle: Man Of Many Words

To understand how Sarma rose to become the most powerful man in Assam, one has to understand Assam’s political churning in the 1980s. He won the prestigious Cotton College student union elections under the AASU banner and served thrice as general secretary in 1988, 1989 and 1991, even as he was completing his master’s in political science. He went on to earn an LLB by 1995. There were also hints about his alleged links with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). He also faced two Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention Act) (TADA) cases, but also developed proximity to the Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia. Sarma was eventually released under a general amnesty granted to 650 ULFA cadres by Saikia in July 1991 to secure the release of 14 government officials kidnapped by the ULFA.