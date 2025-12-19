Assam Orders 15 Declared Foreigners to Leave India Within 24 Hours

A Foreigners’ Tribunal in Assam declared 15 individuals, including six women, as illegal Bangladeshi nationals.
Nagaon district administration ordered them to leave Assam and India within 24 hours of receiving the notice.
Authorities warned of forcible action if the order is not complied with.
The Nagaon district administration of Assam has requested that fifteen individuals who were deemed aliens by a tribunal leave the state and India by Friday, according to an official order.
A Foreigner's Tribunal has determined that the 15, six of whom are women, are from Bangladesh and have been residing in India unlawfully.
Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sarma ordered them to depart the nation within 24 hours of receiving the directive on December 17. According to an official, it was given to them on Thursday.
The order stated that the declared foreigners should ''remove themselves from the territory of Assam, India within 24 hours of receiving the order via the Dhubri/Sribhumi/South Salmara-Mankachar route''.
In the event of any default in complying with this order, the ''government would be compelled to take appropriate action to remove you from the territory of state of Assam, India'', it stated.
The 15 people are identified as Anowara Begum, Asha Khatun, Hussain Ali, Rahim Sheikh, Burek Ali, Idris Ali, Nazrul Islam, Jahara Khatun, Abdul Aziz, Aheda Khatun, Azufa Khatun, Fazila Khatun, Rustom Ali, Anowar Khan and Taher Ali.