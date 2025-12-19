Assam Orders 15 Declared Foreigners to Leave India Within 24 Hours

Nagaon administration directs individuals declared Bangladeshi nationals by tribunal to exit via designated routes.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representational Image
Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A Foreigners’ Tribunal in Assam declared 15 individuals, including six women, as illegal Bangladeshi nationals.

  • Nagaon district administration ordered them to leave Assam and India within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

  • Authorities warned of forcible action if the order is not complied with.

The Nagaon district administration of Assam has requested that fifteen individuals who were deemed aliens by a tribunal leave the state and India by Friday, according to an official order. 

A Foreigner's Tribunal has determined that the 15, six of whom are women, are from Bangladesh and have been residing in India unlawfully.

Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sarma ordered them to depart the nation within 24 hours of receiving the directive on December 17. According to an official, it was given to them on Thursday.

At various times, the tribunal has designated them as "foreigners" from Bangladesh.

The order stated that the declared foreigners should ''remove themselves from the territory of Assam, India within 24 hours of receiving the order via the Dhubri/Sribhumi/South Salmara-Mankachar route''.

In the event of any default in complying with this order, the ''government would be compelled to take appropriate action to remove you from the territory of state of Assam, India'', it stated.

The 15 people are identified as Anowara Begum, Asha Khatun, Hussain Ali, Rahim Sheikh, Burek Ali, Idris Ali, Nazrul Islam, Jahara Khatun, Abdul Aziz, Aheda Khatun, Azufa Khatun, Fazila Khatun, Rustom Ali, Anowar Khan and Taher Ali.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup: In-Form IND Take On Rugged SL In First Semi-Final

  2. Australia Vs England Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 3: AUS Eye Sizeable Lead As ENG Hunt Wickets In Sweltering Adelaide

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: WI Chip Away Despite Kiwis' Mammoth Score At Mount Maunganui

  4. Will Shubman Gill Play In India Vs South Africa 5th T20I? Toe Injury Clouds Series Decider In Ahmedabad

  5. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

  2. Where Are The Young Turks?

  3. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  4. NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident In Red Fort Blast Case; Ninth Arrest So Far

  5. Lalit Modi Hosts Pre-Birthday Party For Vijay Mallya In London

Entertainment News

  1. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  2. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  3. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  5. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

  2. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  3. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  4. Trump Announces $1,776 Christmas Bonus For U.S. Troops Amid Rising Inflation

  5. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm