Assam Orders 15 Declared Foreigners to Leave India Within 24 Hours

The Nagaon district administration of Assam has requested that fifteen individuals who were deemed aliens by a tribunal leave the state and India by Friday, according to an official order.



A Foreigner's Tribunal has determined that the 15, six of whom are women, are from Bangladesh and have been residing in India unlawfully.



Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sarma ordered them to depart the nation within 24 hours of receiving the directive on December 17. According to an official, it was given to them on Thursday.