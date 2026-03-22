Dissenters won't impact poll prospects, LDF targeting 110 seats, says CPI (M)

M.V. Govindan stated that dissidents leaving Communist Party of India (Marxist) would not impact the ruling Left Democratic Front in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections 2026, expressing confidence in securing a strong victory.

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Kerala local body elections preps
Artists paint the LDF symbol on a wall as part of preparations for the upcoming Kerala local body elections, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI
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Summary of this article

  • Govindan downplayed defections, calling the number of rebels “insignificant” compared to the party’s large membership.

  • He asserted there is no internal conflict in CPI(M) and dismissed opposition claims of BJP ties as baseless.

  • The LDF is targeting 110 seats and aims for a third consecutive term, highlighting its governance record.

CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan on Sunday said that party dissidents would not affect the ruling Left front's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the number of defectors is "insignificant".

Speaking to reporters here, Govindan said the handful of leaders who left the party would have no impact on the April 9 polls and said the ruling LDF targeted 110 seats in the upcoming polls.

Four senior leaders, including G. Sudhakaran have revolted against the party and are facing the elections as independents.

"We have 5.5 lakh members in Kerala and around 2.5 lakh sympathisers. Out of this, if five or six persons leave due to wrong tendencies, can it be said that they are leading a communist movement," he asked.

He maintained that unlike the Congress there was no internal discord within the CPI(M).

"One thing I want to make clear is that there are no issues in our party. Some people may attempt to create problems. We try to resolve such matters within the party, and if they become serious, we remove them," he said.

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Govindan added that the party always attempts to correct those who take what it considers a wrong line.

Responding to allegations by Congress leader V.D. Satheesan that there is a tacit understanding between the opposition BJP and CPI(M) in constituencies such as Palakkad, he dismissed the charge as baseless.

"The Leader of Opposition makes such allegations every day. There is no need to respond to such remarks," Govindan said.

He also rejected claims that CPI(M) has sidelined Left co-travellers, saying the front continues to function cohesively.

Attacking the Congress-led UDF, Govindan said the opposition alliance would face a major setback in the elections as it had played no role in the state's development over the past decade.

"They stood against development projects. When the LDF united against the Centre's neglect of Kerala, the UDF did not support those efforts. These issues will be discussed during the election," he said.

In contrast, he said the LDF government has addressed people's issues effectively and delivered governance that would help it return to power.

"The LDF government has played a key role in addressing people's concerns and resolving their issues. We are targeting 110 seats," he said.

Single phase elections to 140 Assembly seats in Kerala will be held on April 9, with the counting scheduled on May 4.

The Left front is looking to secure a third straight term after a decade in the ruling saddle.

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