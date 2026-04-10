Whose Development? Why Were Muslims In Kerala Disenchanted With The LDF

While disenchantment among Dalits and Adivasis in Kerala reflects a shift in the Left’s orientation in the state towards an aspirational middle class, the unease among Muslims underscores the dilemmas of electoral balancing. Photo: Illustration: Vikas Thakur

While disenchantment among Dalits and Adivasis in Kerala reflects a shift in the Left’s orientation in the state towards an aspirational middle class, the unease among Muslims underscores the dilemmas of electoral balancing. Photo: Illustration: Vikas Thakur