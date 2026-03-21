Red Eyes: A Decade Of Left Rule In Kerala

“This reorientation was most evident in the development of infrastructure. The reconstitution of the KIIFB as a para-government institution enabled public works to be sanctioned through executive decisions, bypassing the legislative sanction”, says K.T. Rammohan, former faculty member in the Department of Social Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University. According to him, the new policy regime has pushed traditional industries to the margins, eroding livelihoods and local economies. Those who support the policy changes cite statistics that point to Kerala’s economic growth. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew by 6.19 per cent in 2024-25, placing it among the faster-growing states in the country. Critics, however, argue that the shift is visible not only in the economic sphere but also at the political level. They point to what they describe as a change in the state’s approach towards political dissent. Seven Maoists were killed in police encounters in recent years, prompting the CPI, the second-largest constituent of the LDF—to publicly express its concern over the incidents. Critics also cite what they see as inconsistencies in the government’s political positioning. They argue that while the Tamil Nadu government strongly opposed certain Union government initiatives such as the PM-SHRI Scheme, claiming they carried the ideological imprint of the Sangh Parivar, the Kerala government initially tried to approve the scheme without placing it for detailed discussion in the cabinet, drawing criticism from sections within the Left, forcing the CPI(M) to withdraw.