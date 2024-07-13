Brief History: A Look Back At 1975 Emergency

Outlook Web Desk
After the BJP's recent remark on the 1975 Emergency was the darkest times for India, the Modi government announced that the day it was imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi, June 25, will be observed as "Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas".
The first sessions of the 18th Lok Sabha also witnessed chaos over Speaker Om Birla, President Droupadi Murmu and other NDA leaders bringing up the 1975 Emergency.
According to Article 352 of the Indian Constitution, the President can declare an emergency when the state is under attack, external invasion or internal rebellion. There are three types of emergency, national, constitutional and financial.
The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency on June 25, 1975, which was 21 months-long lasting till March 23, 1977.
Indira Gandhi's decision came shortly after the Supreme Court granted a conditional stay on Allahabad HC's order which declared Indira's election to Lok Sabha null and void.
After President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed signed the Emergency proclamation, power was cut off to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg where most newspaper offices were located. Indira Gandhi made the announcement on All India Radio.
PM Indira's younger son Sanjay Gandhi initiated a mass forced sterilisation program in Delhi in September 1976, leaving a prominent mark in the Emergency chapter.
During Emergency, almost all of the opposition leaders were lodged in jail. But several organisations including RSS, Left and the Sikhs started a 'Democracy Bachao Morcha' against Emergency.
In March, 1977, Indira Gandhi withdrew the Emergency and announced fresh general elections, releasing all the imprisoned opposition leaders.
In the general elections announced after Emergency, the Congress party was ousted from power as Morarji Desai-led Janata Party gained absolute majority and formed the government.