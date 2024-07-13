Brief History: A Look Back At 1975 Emergency

SAMVIDHAAN HATYA DIWAS

After the BJP's recent remark on the 1975 Emergency was the darkest times for India, the Modi government announced that the day it was imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi, June 25, will be observed as "Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas".

PTI

RECENT ROW

The first sessions of the 18th Lok Sabha also witnessed chaos over Speaker Om Birla, President Droupadi Murmu and other NDA leaders bringing up the 1975 Emergency.

President in Lok Sabha. | PTI

WHAT IS EMERGENCY

According to Article 352 of the Indian Constitution, the President can declare an emergency when the state is under attack, external invasion or internal rebellion. There are three types of emergency, national, constitutional and financial.

X/@teawithdev

GOING BACK T0 1975

The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency on June 25, 1975, which was 21 months-long lasting till March 23, 1977.

Getty Images

WHAT LED TO EMERGENCY

Indira Gandhi's decision came shortly after the Supreme Court granted a conditional stay on Allahabad HC's order which declared Indira's election to Lok Sabha null and void.

Representative/Getty Images

ALL INDIA RADIO BROADCAST

After President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed signed the Emergency proclamation, power was cut off to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg where most newspaper offices were located. Indira Gandhi made the announcement on All India Radio.

Prasarbharati.gov.in

MASS FORCED STERILISATION PROGRAM

PM Indira's younger son Sanjay Gandhi initiated a mass forced sterilisation program in Delhi in September 1976, leaving a prominent mark in the Emergency chapter.

Getty Images

OPPOSITION PROTESTS

During Emergency, almost all of the opposition leaders were lodged in jail. But several organisations including RSS, Left and the Sikhs started a 'Democracy Bachao Morcha' against Emergency.

Getty Images

EMERGENCY WITHDRAWN, ELECTIONS ON

In March, 1977, Indira Gandhi withdrew the Emergency and announced fresh general elections, releasing all the imprisoned opposition leaders.

People going to vote in March 1977 | Getty Images

CONGRESS OUSTED FROM POWER

In the general elections announced after Emergency, the Congress party was ousted from power as Morarji Desai-led Janata Party gained absolute majority and formed the government.

Morarji Desai takes oath | Getty Images