Congress Issues Whip for Special Parliament Sitting on Women’s Reservation Bill Amendment

Congress President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for Kerala, in New Delhi. | Photo: AICC via PTI

Congress President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for Kerala, in New Delhi. | Photo: AICC via PTI