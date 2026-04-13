Congress Issues Whip for Special Parliament Sitting on Women’s Reservation Bill Amendment

The Congress has directed all its Lok Sabha MPs to attend the special three-day sitting of Parliament, during which the government is expected to move amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act.

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Rahul Gandhi during CEC meeting in Delhi
Congress President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for Kerala, in New Delhi. | Photo: AICC via PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The party asked MPs to remain present from 11 am until adjournment on 16, 17 and 18 April.

  • Congress said key matters would be taken up for discussion and voting during the sitting.

  • Amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act are expected to be introduced for implementation from 2029.

The Congress on Monday issued a whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House during the special sitting of Parliament, when the government is expected to introduce amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act.

The party told its MPs that several important matters would be taken up for discussion and voting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“All members of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha are requested to remain present in the House from 11 am until adjournment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 16, 17 and 18 April 2026, without fail, and support the party stand,” the whip stated.

It added that the direction should be treated as highly important.

Parliament’s Budget Session has been extended, and a special three-day sitting has been called from April 16 to 18. During this period, amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, commonly known as the Women’s Reservation Act, are expected to be introduced for implementation from 2029.

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