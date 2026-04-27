Haryana Legislative Assembly Sets Up Women Empowerment Panel Amid Congress Boycott

Summary of this article
Nine-member Women Empowerment Committee formed; five members, including the chairperson, will be women.
Panel to review state policies, education access, and women’s representation across sectors.
Congress boycotts session; government frames move as aligned with PM’s vision.
The Haryana Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution to constitute a Vidhan Sabha committee focused on women’s empowerment.
The resolution, moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda during the one-day session, was passed by the House, paving the way for the formation of a special committee dedicated to the issue. Congress legislators were absent, having boycotted the session.
A nine-member Women Empowerment Committee will include five women members, one of whom will serve as chairperson, and will have a tenure of one year.
The committee will review reports of the Haryana State Commission for Women and assess government measures aimed at ensuring equality, dignity, and status for women. It will also examine steps taken to promote women’s education and ensure their adequate representation in local bodies, public services, and other sectors. PTI reported.
According to the resolution, It proposes setting up a subject committee on women’s empowerment, comprising up to nine members nominated by the Speaker from among the MLAs.
CM Saini said the committee’s formation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and would strengthen efforts toward women’s empowerment, calling it a significant step in that direction.
(With Inputs from PTI)