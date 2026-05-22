Jaishankar To Host Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meet On May 26: MEA

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will host the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting on May 26 in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed.
Foreign Ministers from the United States, Japan, and Australia will attend the important gathering.
The meeting is expected to discuss maritime security, supply chain resilience, emerging technologies, and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will host the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting on May 26, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced today.
This will be a significant diplomatic engagement for India as the current chair of the Quad process. The meeting will bring together the foreign ministers of the four Quad nations — India, United States, Japan, and Australia — to review ongoing initiatives and deepen cooperation.
According to the MEA, the ministers are likely to focus on practical collaboration in areas such as maritime domain awareness, critical and emerging technologies, clean energy, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) has emerged as a major platform for like-minded democracies to promote a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. The upcoming meeting comes at a time of complex geopolitical challenges in the region, including concerns over maritime security and supply chain vulnerabilities.
This will be the first Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting hosted by India in 2026. The outcome of the discussions is expected to set the agenda for the next Quad Leaders’ Summit scheduled later this year.
The MEA described the meeting as part of regular high-level engagements among the Quad partners aimed at advancing shared objectives for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.