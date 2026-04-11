Deeply Concerned By Mass Casualties In Beirut: India

The remarks come two days after Israel launched one of its largest waves of airstrikes on Lebanon on Wednesday, April 8, reportedly carrying out over 100 strikes in just 10 minutes. The attacks targeted multiple locations including densely populated areas in Beirut, the southern suburbs, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon. Lebanese health authorities reported at least 303 people killed and over 1,150 injured in the strikes, with many victims being women, children, and the elderly. Hospitals in Beirut were flooded with casualties, and medical supplies are critically low.