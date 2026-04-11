Deeply Concerned By Mass Casualties In Beirut: India

MEA expresses grave concern over large-scale civilian deaths and injuries from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, calls for protection of civilians and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

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  • India on Friday (April 10, 2026) said it is “deeply concerned” by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon following massive Israeli airstrikes on Beirut and other areas on April 8.

  • The strikes, described as one of the heaviest in the ongoing conflict, killed over 300 people and injured more than 1,150, according to Lebanese health authorities, overwhelming hospitals and causing widespread destruction.

  • MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised the protection of civilians as the foremost priority and stated that observing international law and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential.

India has expressed deep concern over the mass casualties caused by Israeli airstrikes in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon.

In a statement on Friday, April 10, 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is “deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon.” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that India, as a troop-contributing country to UNIFIL invested in Lebanon’s peace and security, finds the direction of events very disturbing.

The remarks come two days after Israel launched one of its largest waves of airstrikes on Lebanon on Wednesday, April 8, reportedly carrying out over 100 strikes in just 10 minutes. The attacks targeted multiple locations including densely populated areas in Beirut, the southern suburbs, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon. Lebanese health authorities reported at least 303 people killed and over 1,150 injured in the strikes, with many victims being women, children, and the elderly. Hospitals in Beirut were flooded with casualties, and medical supplies are critically low.

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India has always emphasised the protection of civilians as the foremost priority in any conflict. The MEA reiterated that observing international law and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential.

The latest escalation occurred shortly after a regional ceasefire announcement involving the US and Iran, raising fears of further destabilisation in the region. The United Nations and humanitarian organisations have also strongly condemned the strikes, warning of a deepening humanitarian crisis with over 1.2 million people displaced across Lebanon since the broader escalation began.

India’s statement reflects its consistent position on the need for de-escalation, dialogue, and safeguarding civilian lives in the West Asia region.

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