Census 2027: Counting India’s Missing Numbers

Sinha is equally watchful about what Census 2027 includes and what it leaves out. The decision to enumerate jati data for the first time since 1931 she regards as long overdue—not merely as a concession to political demand, but as a necessary tool for seeing caste-based inequality in full. “It is not only about counting OBC populations,” she says. “It is about looking at how forward castes are doing, what the gaps are between different groups, and how sub-castes within OBC, SC, and ST categories are moving.” The methodological challenges, she notes, are surmountable—the state-level caste censuses in Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka have already demonstrated that a long list of jatis can be enumerated in the field. The harder test will come after the data is released, when political claim-making begins and governments must decide whether findings actually translate into changed policy. So far, looking at those state exercises, that translation has not happened. “We will have to see how this goes nationally,” she says.