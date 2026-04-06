Smiley Interview: “This is Not Just a Trans Issue; It Is A Human Rights Issue”

A

Self-identification is different from having proof of identity. When someone is born, their birth certificate assigns them male or female based on genitalia. Similarly, for education, jobs, or reservations, we rely on certificates and documentation.

So, for me, having medical proof is not the issue. That’s not what self-identification is about. The real problem with this law is that it goes beyond documentation—it effectively questions our existence. In many countries that recognise transgender identities, there is a proper system: counselling, psychological support, and a process that helps individuals understand their gender journey, including whether they want surgery or not.

But this law ignores all that. Instead, it requires a medical board, then a judge, and then a district magistrate to certify your identity. How are they evaluating us? Is there counselling? Are they trying to understand our experiences? Why should a judge decide who I am? And why involve a district collector who already has administrative burdens?

Even if I go through all these processes and “prove” myself to multiple authorities—what do I get in return? Do I get a job? Education? Reservation? Social security? Nothing. This is called a “Trans Protection Bill”, but there is no real protection in it.