From Self-Identity to State Power: How India’s Transgender Bill Rewrites Rights

Such an approach exemplifies what may be termed “governance without representation.” Despite the existence of institutional bodies such as the National Council for Transgender Persons, mandated to advise the government on policy matters, the process leading up to the amendment is marked by minimal consultation. This exclusion is not incidental; it reflects a deeper epistemic hierarchy in which bureaucratic expertise is privileged over lived experience. Transgender persons are thus constructed as objects of policy rather than agents of political participation. The recent resignations of National Council for Transgender Persons members, Kalki Subramaniam and Rituparna Neog, who described the Bill as “regressive” and “existential”, underscore the depth of institutional exclusion, particularly when a statutory advisory body is bypassed in decisions that directly shape the community’s future. The rushed parliamentary passage, marked by limited debate and opposition walkouts, further reflects a procedural impatience that mirrors the fall of democracy in India.