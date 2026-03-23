Trans Amendment Bill 2026: How State Surveillance Can Deny Rights To The ‘Genuinely Oppressed'

The exceptionalised naming of “socio-cultural” communities likely aligns with the Hindutva State tactic to preserve the representational fetishes of an Indic mythological past, in which particular identities (especially ‘kinners’ and the outdated ‘aravanis’) are crucial to, and at times even collaborative with, the brahminical order. While also ensuring that status quo of erasure and violence against trans communities remains undisrupted by subjecting (especially caste- and class-marginalised) members of these communities to varying degrees of everyday surveillance and criminalisation. In so doing, the Bill replays an age-old tactic of Hijra-trans people as at once superhuman (in the world of brahminical mythology), and subhuman (in the real one) – an intensified exemplar of the larger pattern where the State has at once conditionally subsumed more and more marginal identities into the Hindu caste order, while simultaneously stripping them of any meaningful right to liveability.