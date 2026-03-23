Trans Amendment Bill 2026: How State Surveillance Can Deny Rights To The ‘Genuinely Oppressed'

The narrow definition and exclusion of the category of “self-identification” as a marker of transness can lead to targeted surveillance and criminalisation through denial of rights of transgender communities. 

J
Jasmine D*
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
More
Nikita Sonavane
Nikita Sonavane
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Published at:
Transgender Amendment Bill 2026
Transgender activists participate in a rally to protest against the Transgender Amendment Bill 2026, in Kolkata, on March 22, 2026 Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Inclusion in rights and surveillance of bodies have always been twin agendas that can be reshaped, withdrawn, and mobilised to criminalise communities even while promising them identification.

  • The 2026 Trans Act Amendment Bill is contiguous with colonial-era cultural fear around young boys being allegedly abducted and  forcibly castrated by ‘Hijra gangs,’ reiterating historical purity norms.

  • The provisions raise serious concerns about a potential digital architecture of surveillance for trans people, in how healthcare data is stored, shared, and potentially monetised by the Indian state and corporate actors.

The Protection of Transgender Persons Amendment Bill of 2026 was introduced by the Ministry of Social Justice and Education (MoSJE) to “protect only those who face severe social exclusion due to biological reasons for no fault of their own and no choice of their own.” In effect, the bill makes the category of transgender contingent upon “biology” and confines it to ‘socio-cultural categories,’ while also expanding the penal provisions of the Act in its bid to implement the protectionist vision of the Act for the ‘genuine[[ly] oppressed’ trans person.

The narrow definition and exclusion of the category of “self-identification” as a marker of transness is a means to undertake targeted surveillance and criminalisation through the denial of rights of transgender communities. 

Bhubaneswar: Members of the Odisha Transgenders Association stage a demonstration near the Odisha Assembly during the Budget session, demanding withdrawal of the Centre's proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. - PTI
Identity On Trial: Does The New ‘Trans Bill’ Threaten Hard-Won Rights?

BY Fozia Yasin

Resonance of the Criminal Tribes Act, 1871

The 1871 Criminal Tribes Act evinced a deep fear around the “eunuch problem.” It was an attempted embodiment of “a legislation to prevent the notoriously common practice of making eunuchs.” Through the supposed passing down of ‘castration’ procedures, it was feared that the Hijra community made “eunuchs” out of boys, almost as if to suggest that transness is transferable through physical proximity. In one recorded case, a boy named Moolah, aged 12 years and “not emasculated” was found to be living with a “eunuch.” Despite the absence of any legal proof or evidence, Moolah was assumed to be subject to unnatural sex and sent to a reformatory.

Related Content
Devendra Fadnavis Defends Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Bill - PTI
Devendra Fadnavis Defends Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Bill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a programme, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan - null
Cabinet Clears Proposal To Rename Kerala As ‘Keralam’
Kerala Assembly Passes Nativity Bill - null
Nativity Card Bill passed by Kerala Assembly
Related Content

Now, the 2026 Bill states “[f]orcing a person to present as a transgender person” is punishable with hefty imprisonment sentences and fines – reiterating historical purity norms and naturalising Hijra-trans communities as legitimate biological subjects of surveillance. 

More so, a central category in the 2026 Bill is that of “a person who is forced to assume a transgender identity by mutilation, emasculation, castration, surgical, chemical or hormonal procedures.” By linking transness always with coercion, the Bill is thus contiguous with colonial-era cultural panic around young boys being forcibly abducted and castrated by ‘Hijra gangs’ – tales which filled the pages of upper-caste-led vernacular newspapers and colonial ethnographic memos in the 19th century. 

The 2026 Bill also narrows the definition of a transgender person to “a person with socio-cultural identity such as kinner, hijra, aravani, or jogta;” “eunuch;” “person with intersex variations;” or anyone presenting as trans through “force, allurement, inducement, deceit or undue influence” – in pursuit of eliminating those who are transgender by way of “self-perceived” identity.  This proposed anatomical logic of transness is furthered by the now-mandated recommendation of a “Medical Board” (upon physical examination of a trans person) to the District Magistrate prior to issuance of a Transgender ID Card – creating infrastructures of humiliation that might allow for unchecked state-sponsored sexual violence. Taken together, all of this historically echoes the colonial “registers of eunuchs” that tracked Hijra communities’ genitalia – a centuries-old medicalised, phallic fixation on documenting surgeries and biodata as a means of degrading and controlling trans life.

A member of Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community wearing a t-shirt that reads "Yes, we exist India" as seen outside August Kranti Maidan, celebrating 16 years of the official pride march in Mumbai. The rainbow flag signifies joy but the march remains a protest at its core demanding the fundamental rights still denied to the LGBTQ community in India. - null
Transgender Amendment Bill 2026 And The Underside Of Identity Governance

BY Swarupa Deb

Logical fallacies and Brahminical mythologies

Further, how would a transgender person from any of these communities even prove their belonging to a “socio-cultural” identity, as compared to self-identifying as trans? There is no such system specified, and most existing critiques of the Bill have yet to raise the question of what legal process stands to prove one’s “Hijraness.” The provision is vague and thus leaves assessment of all forms of transness, ‘socio-cultural’ and otherwise to the mercy of ‘arbitrary’ and ‘unfettered’ bureaucratic discretion. Upholding a false binary between kinner/hijra/aravani/jogta and ‘self-identified’ trans also overlooks the fact that “socio-cultural” groups and intergenerational trans kinship structures are themselves formed through self-identification (even while failing to name many such as Thirunangais, Nupi Maanbis, Khwaja Sirahs, all communities of trans men e.g. Nupi Maanbas and Thirunambis, as well as the many regional trans identities outside of the North Indian mainstream).

Ultimately, this once again cements the implicit assumption that such communities can only have arrived at their “socio-cultural” identity out of coercion or birth, never choice. In reality, the fact of ‘belonging’ to these identity groups cannot be simply understood as functional, coercive, happenstance, or categorical, in the way that the Bill insinuates. Rather, these identities must be situated within complex, relational, and intergenerational kinship structures. These structures have been historically essential for many trans people in the face of cis-society’s totalising violence and abandonment from natal family networks – even as they continue to be rightfully negotiated and challenged for the ways in which trans kinship formations, too, often preserve hierarchy, caste apartheid, and power.

In sum, the Bill offers a ruse– where English-speaking, educated, caste- and class-privileged trans people are able to exercise agency as “self-identified” (in a way that paradoxically leads to exclusion from legal recognition altogether and consequent denial of rights). While especially working-class and caste-oppressed Hijra-trans communities are subjects of a Hindu cosmic universe (passive victims that require benevolent intervention by the State through regimes of surveillance and criminalisation) without agency. ‘Kinners,’ especially, continue to be understood through the delimiting lens of deification that affords them a tenuous religious place within Hindutva’s aesthetic and ritual project; increasingly, pro-BJP groups like the ‘Bharat Kinnar Akhada’ of trans women, and their presence at fascistic events like the Ram Mandir Inauguration and Kumbh Mela, lend legitimacy to right-wing co-option of the divine trans figure.

The exceptionalised naming of “socio-cultural” communities likely aligns with the Hindutva State tactic to preserve the representational fetishes of an Indic mythological past, in which particular identities (especially ‘kinners’ and the outdated ‘aravanis’) are crucial to, and at times even collaborative with, the brahminical order. While also ensuring that status quo of erasure and violence against trans communities remains undisrupted by subjecting (especially caste- and class-marginalised) members of these communities to varying degrees of everyday surveillance and criminalisation. In so doing, the Bill replays an age-old tactic of Hijra-trans people as at once superhuman (in the world of brahminical mythology), and subhuman (in the real one) – an intensified exemplar of the larger pattern where the State has at once conditionally subsumed more and more marginal identities into the Hindu caste order, while simultaneously stripping them of any meaningful right to liveability.

Bhubaneswar: Members of the Odisha Transgenders Association stage a demonstration near the Odisha Assembly during the Budget session, demanding withdrawal of the Centre's proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. - PTI
Over 44 Student Bodies Slam Transgender Rights Amendment Bill, Call It ‘Regressive’

BY Outlook News Desk

A digital architecture of surveillance

The Bill’s proposed architecture of healthcare surveillance and criminalisation is brought to fruition through an amendment to Section 7, which makes it incumbent upon medical institutions to “furnish the details of [the person who has undergone surgery to change gender, either as male or female] to the concerned District Magistrate and the authority in such form and manner as may be prescribed.” While the prescribed form and manner of sharing this information is still unclear, by and in itself, this provision raises serious concerns about how this healthcare data – including individual medical histories – is stored, shared, and potentially monetised by the Indian state and corporate actors.

Particularly given the shoddy legal framework for data protection currently existing Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023 which enables data to be shared among various branches of the State. This includes the police as well as with private companies. It is not hard to imagine how the sharing of data with the District Magistrate/District Collector (the primary unit of  governance in any given District), coupled with the principle of interoperability central to data sharing in India, could enable the creation of a 360-degree profile of any trans person undergoing surgery across districts, and consequently, across the country. Sharing of medical histories could be particularly detrimental in hyper-visibilising and surveilling the  HIV-positive trans person – already always stigmatised as a ‘sex worker’ and the epitome of a ‘contagion’ that must be contained away from the general cisgender population. 

Given the State’s vested convergence with the brahminical family unit, what is to prevent natal kin from either being given access to, or voluntarily beseeching the District office for, trans healthcare data – allowing for further weaponisation of the aforementioned trans coercion and kidnapping clauses? Especially in light of the March 21st meeting between MoSJE and the National Council of Transgender Persons where it was stated that violent natal families are still “parents after all” and will never be punished by officials for crimes against their trans children. All this then functions as a deterrent for trans people to access life-saving healthcare. Notably, frontline trans- and Hijra-led healthcare networks, community-based organisations, and informal/formal groups of caseworkers – that have worked tirelessly for years to provide gender-affirming healthcare, in the face of long-standing bureaucratic neglect – are likely to be most relentlessly targeted by these data sharing mandates as well as the aforementioned ‘coercion’ addendum.

Donald Trump holds a football during the Commander-in-Chief Trophy presentation to the Navy Midshipmen football team in the East Room of the White House in Washington on April 15, 2025. - AP/Alex Brandon
Transgender Athletes: Donald Trump Kept His 'Men Out Of Women’s Sports' Promise - What Next?

BY Associated Press

The potential sharing of this data with private companies exacerbates the full-fledged privatisation of the State (beyond ‘Public-Private Partnership’) through the neoliberalised entrenchment of the ‘medical-industrial complex.’ The reciprocal flow of data between the government and private companies has been seen in the case of telecom companies sharing call records data with the Police to track the daily movements of ‘habitual offenders.’ This could serve as a precedent particularly for social media companies to do the same in this context, given the Bill’s increased scrutiny around ‘solicitation’ and the historical targeting of trans people whose online lives often exist across the continuum of gendered self-expression and various forms of digital intimacy and sexual labour.

The recognition of this within the 2019 Act itself already left much to be desired – with dubious, almost-nonexistent data privacy protections for registration under the SMILE Portal for Transgender ID Cards. All together, this constitutes the bedrock of what can be called a digital architecture of surveillance for trans people. Inclusion in rights and surveillance of bodies have thus always been twin agendas that the State mobilises in tandem – and, clearly, ones that can be reshaped, withdrawn, and mobilised at a moment’s notice to criminalise communities in the same breath as promising them identification.

The inevitable documentary incongruencies that will result from this Bill create unique precarities for caste-oppressed and Muslim trans people, exacerbating their risks of incarceration, deportation, criminalisation, and even statelessness. Especially in the context of a post-CAA/NRC era and the ongoingly violent hurdles around the procurement of Caste Certificate, the Bill threatens to converge with already faulty regimes of identification that exist to disenfranchise these communities. It is precisely for this reason that the longest-standing, unanswered demand of the anti-caste trans movement has been for Horizontal Reservations in education and employment, which could work towards redressing these structural disparities within the transgender community. 

The trope of ‘decolonising the law’ through ‘indigenous’ categories has been consistently deployed as was done with the introduction of new criminal codes in 2023, to expand the web of criminalisation. The State also deploys the oft-relied upon logic of the ‘creamy layer’ used in the case of reservation in articulation of the ‘most oppressed’ to ultimately stunt the scope of the 2019 Act. In so doing, this Bill underscores long-standing fractures along lines of caste, class, and regional identity within the transgender movement. While being careful not to conflate the distinct political categories of gender, caste, and religion in service of analogy, it is crucial to locate the logics of these proposed amendments along the long history of special legislations such as the Prevention of Atrocities Act – which have been similarly whittled down by weaponising the trope of ‘ideal victim’ through the thinly veiled facade of ‘misuse’ of the law. The 2026 Amendment proposes to kill many birds with one stone in carving out ‘the ideal (trans) victim’ to achieve its desired object of mass denial of already tenuous trans rights.

Jasmine D* (pseudonym) is a writer and trans woman. Nikita Sonavane is a lawyer, legal researcher and co-founder of the Criminal Justice and Police Accountability Project.

(With editorial inputs from Astha Bamba)

(Views expressed are personal)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. PSL Under Threat: Armed Group Tahreek-E-Taliban Warns Foreign Players From Coming To Pakistan

    2. CSK Roar 2026: Five Takeaways From Chennai Super Kings' Mega Event At Chepauk

    3. IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Reflects On RCB’s Historic Maiden Title Triumph

    4. 'Taking The Franchise For Granted': Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out On Foreign Players For Not Respecting Their IPL Contracts

    5. Dasun Shanaka To Blessing Muzarabani: Players Who Abandoned PSL For IPL

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

    2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

    3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

    4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

    5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

    Badminton

    1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

    2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

    3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

    4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

    5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

    2. The Question In Jharkhand: 'How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?'

    3. Day In Pics: March 22, 2026

    4. Assembly Elections 2026: In Puducherry, BJP, Regional Parties Ride Piggyback On Allies 

    5. Owaisi Alleges Cancellation Of 5 lakh BC Certificates Ahead Of Polls In West Bengal

    Entertainment News

    1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

    2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

    3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

    4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

    5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

    US News

    1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

    2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

    3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

    4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

    5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

    World News

    1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

    2. Modi Makes History: Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Leader Ever

    3. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

    4. Netanyahu Urges Global Leaders to Join US-Israel Campaign Against Iran Amid Escalating Conflict

    5. Trump Gold Coin Plan For US 250th Anniversary Draws Criticism

    Latest Stories

    1. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links

    2. Major Collision On New York's LaGuardia Runway, Flights Grounded, Reports Say 2 Killed

    3. Kashmiris Donate Gold, Cash and Utensils for War-Hit Iran; Embassy Calls Gesture ‘Unforgettable’

    4. Hera Pheri  3 Rights Controversy: South Producer Accuses Firoz Nadiadwala Of 'Delaying Legal Proceedings'

    5. OTT Picks And Theatrical Release Of The Week: BTS: The Return, Mardaani 3, Project Hail Mary

    6. Screen Awards 2026 Nominations Full List: Dhurandhar Leads With 24 Nods; Saiyaara, Homebound Among Top Contenders

    7. Anurag Dobhal Pens Emotional Note After Car Crash, Finds Family In Fans Amid Recovery

    8. Prakash Raj Shares Cryptic Post After South Stars Praised Dhurandhar 2: 'Signs Of Obligations Are Spreading South Too'