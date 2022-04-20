Our Aim Is To Regain The Lost Space Of Transgender Community In Hindu Religion: Laxmi Narayan Tripathi

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi faced physical abuse in childhood but grew up fighting for the dignity and the rights of her transgender community. The abrogation of the Indian Penal Code’s Article 377 makes Tripathi optimistic about the future but she thinks that the pace of change in society is rather slow. She wants that there should be a real change in the perception of eunuchs in society. After working for the betterment of her own community for decades, Laxmi is now at the helm of Kinnar Akhada as “Mahamandleshwar”.

In an interview with Rajiv Nayan Chaturvedi, Laxmi says that the sole objective of the Akhada is to uplift the transgender community and to regain the lost space that they had in the religion. Edited excerpts:



You are associated with Kinnar Akhada. What does this Akhada do for the transgender community?

Our place in the Hindu religion was that of 'Updevata' (sub-deities). But we were forced to beg and sell the body. The existence of eunuchs in the religion has vanished and now the Kinnar Akhada is trying to regain it again. Till now, we have taken part in three Kumbh – Ujjain in 2016, Prayagraj in 2019, and Haridwar in 2021. Many of our ‘Mahamandaleshwars’ are building temples and doing religious work. In short, we are working to create a similar attitude towards transgenders in society as was in the earlier time.



How is Kinnar Akhada different from others?



Our Akhada is not just for eunuchs. We include both men and women. We do not despise anyone here. We have Mahamandaleshwar women as well as men also.



Historically, how has the transgender community been seen in Sanatan Dharma?



Sanatan Dharma has placed eunuchs in the category of sub-deities. Our stories are also included in Ramayana. Shikhandi's contribution to the foundation of Dharma cannot be dismissed. It is written in Ramcharitmanas that 'Sakhi' and 'Mai' took care of Lord Rama from childhood. Eunuchs have a sacred place in Sanatan Dharma.



Earlier, the acceptance of eunuchs in society was more. What suddenly happened due to which the eunuch society gradually went into a trough?



When the invaders attacked, there was no one to take care of their 'harem'. At that time, they forcibly placed eunuchs there. The decline of eunuchs started then and now people have forgotten who we were and they know us as 'Hijra' only.



When did you know of your real identity?

I never recognised and I always thought of myself as a small child. It was the society that started calling me 'Hijra, Chakka, and Mamu' and then I felt I am not normal. After that, I discovered my own existence and told the world who I am.

Trans activist Laxi Narayan Tripathi I Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook



What challenges did you face in your childhood?



I faced lot of physical abuse in my childhood and there was disdain towards me too. But my parents accepted me as I was. Whatever I am today is because of them. My mother used to say, "Desi ghee ka laddu tedha bhi sahi rahta hai."



There comes a time in everyone's life when they feel heartbroken. What was that moment in your life?



My parents were everything for me. When they passed away, I was completely heartbroken.



What has been your experience like as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar? Have you ever faced discrimination in this role?



There are many people here who do not like us. We faced many hurdles here but still Avdheshanand ji of Juna Akhada and Harigiri ji Maharaj accepted us. We have taken 'Shahi Snan' with Juna Akhara. In the Kumbh of 2021, Juna Akhara proposed whether they would like to be with us or not. It would be surprising to know that all the small and big sages, Nagas, and Acharayas said in one voice that these people are ours.



What do you want to achieve in the fight for your community?



This is just the beginning. The first stone has just been laid. There is the Transgender Act, Transgender Policy, and NALSA judgement for our community at present, but the bugle of change is yet to come within the society. Even today, society treats us in an inferior way.



Are you satisfied with the pace of change?



If a human is satisfied, then he will attain salvation. Jokes apart, the government has done a tremendous job. We keep giving our suggestions to the government from time to time. But there are many things that remain to be done.



What are the three things you want immediately for your community?



First, there should be a separate provision for transgenders in the Union budget. Second, the ongoing projects should get the funds at the right time. Third and the most important, all the district magistrates of the country should be sensitised properly because they have been authorised to give away transgender cards.



Tell us about that incident that left an indelible imprint on you and led you to the path of activism?



In 2000, I went to Kamatipura in Mumbai for an HIV programme where I met sex workers. I was shocked when I came to know that they had to sell their bodies for just 50 and 100 rupees. My soul cried after hearing their stories. That was the moment when I decided to become an activist.

Do you think something has changed on the ground after the removal of Section 377?



Right now, it has just been removed and I must say perceptions are starting to change but at a steady pace. It is only when we will get marriage and adoption rights, India will change in a real sense.



You wrote a book called 'Main Hijda, Main Laxmi'. When will your next book hit the stands?



My second book is coming soon. Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated in the 75th year of independence. In my next book, we are coming up with the story of 75 transgenders.



What sort of message do you want to give to the parents?



That your son and daughter may abandon you but your transgender child will never leave you. There is no transgender old age home in our community. Parents should learn to accept their children as they are. Kids like us are just craving love and affection.