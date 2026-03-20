Over 44 Student Bodies Slam Transgender Rights Amendment Bill, Call It ‘Regressive’

The organisations have demanded wider consultations with transgender persons and community-led groups before the Bill is taken forward.

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Members of the Odisha Transgenders Association
Bhubaneswar: Members of the Odisha Transgenders Association stage a demonstration near the Odisha Assembly during the Budget session, demanding withdrawal of the Centre's proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Over 44 student organisations have opposed the Transgender Rights Amendment Bill, calling it regressive and exclusionary.

  • They argue the Bill weakens self-identification rights and lacks adequate safeguards in healthcare, education, and employment.

  • The groups have demanded wider consultations and plan protests, while the government has not yet responded.

More than 44 student organisations across India have come together to oppose the proposed Transgender Rights Amendment Bill, alleging that the legislation dilutes existing protections and fails to address key concerns of the transgender community.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the student groups criticised the Bill as “regressive” and “exclusionary,” arguing that it undermines the principle of self-identification and increases bureaucratic hurdles for legal gender recognition. They also raised concerns over inadequate provisions related to healthcare, education, and employment safeguards.

The organisations have demanded wider consultations with transgender persons and community-led groups before the Bill is taken forward. “Any law affecting transgender individuals must be rooted in dignity, autonomy, and lived realities,” the statement said.

Activists and student leaders have also announced plans for coordinated protests and awareness campaigns across campuses in the coming weeks.

The government has yet to officially respond to the criticism, but sources indicate that the Bill aims to “streamline” existing provisions under the current transgender rights framework.

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