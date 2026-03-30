Govt Notifies 33 Questions for First Phase of Census 2027

The Housing Listing and Housing Operations exercise will collect details on housing conditions, amenities and household assets between April and September.

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Govt Notifies 33 Questions for First Phase of Census 2027
Govt Notifies 33 Questions for First Phase of Census 2027 Photo: PTI
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  • Enumerators will gather information on houses, including building number, materials used for construction, number of residents, household head details and dwelling rooms.

  • Data on amenities and assets such as drinking water, toilets, cooking fuel, electricity, internet access and vehicles will also be collected.

  • Citizens can self-enumerate in 16 languages through the official portal before field visits, receiving a 16-digit ID for verification by enumerators.

The government has notified a set of 33 questions to be asked during the first phase of Census 2027 -- Housing Listing and Housing Operations (HLO) -- a month-long exercise to be conducted between April 1 and September 30 as per schedules finalised by states and Union Territories, a top official said on Monday.

The Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, said, according to a January 22 notification, enumerators will collect details such as building number (municipal or local authority or census number), census house number, and the predominant materials used for the floor, walls, and roof. They will also record the use and condition of the house and assign a household number.

They will also ask about the total number of usual residents in the household, name and sex of the head of the household, whether the head belongs to a Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or other category, ownership status of the house, number of dwelling rooms and the number of married couples in the household, he said.

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Enumerators will also gather information on amenities and assets, including the main source and availability of drinking water, source of lighting, access to and type of latrine, wastewater outlet, availability of bathing and kitchen facilities, LPG/PNG connection, and the primary cooking fuel, Narayan said.

Data on possession of items such as radio, television, internet access, laptop/computer, telephone/mobile/smartphone, bicycle/scooter/motorcycle/moped, and car/jeep/van will also be collected, along with the main cereal consumed and a mobile number for census-related communication, he said.

Citizens can also give information through self-enumeration in 16 languages during the 15-day window preceding the start of HLO in their respective state or Union Territory. For instance, in NDMC and Delhi Cantonment, where HLO is scheduled from April 16 to May 15, self-enumeration will be available from April 1 to April 15, he said.

To self-enumerate, the head of the household or any family member can register on the official portal -- se.census.gov.in -- using a mobile number and other basic details, select the district, mark the house location on a map, and submit the information at their convenience.

A 16-digit unique Self-Enumeration ID will be generated, which must be shared with the enumerator during the field visit for verification.

"Citizens can make corrections during the verification field visit...The option will save a lot of time," Narayan said, adding that individual data will remain confidential and cannot be used in courts or for availing government benefits

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